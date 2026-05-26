Time for Hots and Hams! Wonder Declares Bun Season Officially Open

Wonder Classic Hamburger and Hot Dog Buns have been quietly holding it all together, literally and figuratively, for over a decade.

THOMASVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consider this your official sign to fire up the grill. Wonder, the iconic brand that has fed American families for more than 100 years, is officially kicking off bun season and its ‘hots and hams’ are ready to report for duty. From Memorial Day cookouts to Labor Day send-offs, Wonder Classic Hamburger and Hot Dog Buns are the soft, golden-toasted foundation that every great summer spread is built on. And this year, Wonder is continuing its long-standing partnership with the USO to celebrate America’s 250th birthday."Our hots and hams have earned their place at American cookouts,” said Sarah Cox, brand manager at Wonder. “These classic buns deliver the perfect balance of softness and structure – holding up to every burger, dog and topping – wrapped in that familiar Wonder taste people know and love. Pairing that with our continued support of the USO makes this summer even more meaningful, and we’re proud to be part of Americans’ summertime traditions."Hots & Hams: The Classic Hamburger & Hot Dog BunsEvery grillmaster knows that meat might draw the crowd - but the bun is the unsung hero of the cookout. Wonder Classic Hamburger and Hot Dog Buns have been quietly holding it all together, literally and figuratively, for over a decade.The buns are built for the job: each one has a pillowy, cloud-soft crumb that bites through cleanly, with just enough structure to hold up to the sauciest condiments and loads of toppings without sogginess or mid-bite collapse. Throw them on the grill for a minute and they develop a perfect lightly golden, grill-kissed crust that adds warmth and texture while keeping that signature softness. The buns’ subtly sweet flavor complements everything from a classic char-grilled patty to a chili-loaded dog – without ever stealing the show.The Sweetest Thing on the GrillHere’s a cookout hack nobody’s talking about: while the burgers and dogs are on the grill, throw a few Wonder Glazed Honey Buns on there too. A couple of minutes flat-side down is all it takes - the glaze caramelizes into a warm, light-crisped, golden-edged treat. And for the adventurous grillmaster, go ahead and try the Honey Bun as the hamburger bun itself - the sweet-meets-savory combo guarantees to be the most talked about thing on the table.Wonder’s ‘Deploy the Joy’ USO PartnershipThis summer, Wonder proudly continues its long-standing partnership with the USO through its annual Deploy the Joy campaign - going bigger than ever in 2026 to celebrate America’s 250th birthday. Since 2018, Wonder and its parent company, Flowers Foods, will reach $3.5 million in total donations to the USO by year-end 2026. This summer, look for special patriotic themed packaging on select Wonder bun products at retailers nationwide. Scan the QR code on packaging or visitDeployTheJoy.com for a chance to win the $10,000 Birthday Bash sweepstakes.No purchase necessary. Sweepstakes runs now through September 12, 2026.Both the Wonder Classic Hamburger and Hot Dog Buns (8 ct each) and Glazed Honey Buns are available at major retailers nationwide. For pricing and store availability, visit WonderBread.com About Wonder Bread:Founded in 1921 in Indianapolis, Wonder Bread is named for the feeling that founder Elmer Cline experienced when watching a hot air balloon race. A century later, the brand is credited with the popularization of sliced bread and remains an iconic brand at barbecues, on store shelves, at picnics and in lunchboxes across the nation. A heritage bread brand from Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO), one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States, Wonder Bread continues to captivate hearts and taste buds, embodying a legacy of quality, nostalgia, and enduring delight. Learn more at: www.wonderbread.com

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