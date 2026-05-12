Rising Star Baking Supply Upgrades Home Baking with First of Its Kind Squeezable Vanilla Bean Paste and Baker’s Syrups

Rising Star Baking Supply is revolutionizing the baking aisle with the launch of its squeezable Vanilla Bean Paste and range of Baker’s Syrups - a first of its kind lineup bringing professional-caliber ingredients to home bakers in convenient squeeze bottles. Rising Star has reimagined Vanilla Bean Paste using an agave base instead of gums and sugar, keeping signature vanilla bean specks suspended in a smooth, squeezable formula for speed, ease, and everyday use. Rising Star Baking Supply is built on a simple belief: home bakers deserve better.

New line fills a void in the baking aisle, providing affordable, high-quality ingredients so more bakers can enjoy the best ingredients more often

With our squeezable Vanilla Bean Paste and Baker’s Syrups, we’re making it possible for more people to enjoy real vanilla and other sweet flavors every day.” — Janaye Pohl, Innovation and R&D lead

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Home bakers deserve better. Today, Rising Star Baking Supply is revolutionizing the baking aisle with the launch of its squeezable Vanilla Bean Paste and range of Baker’s Syrups - a first of its kind lineup bringing professional-caliber ingredients to home bakers in convenient squeeze bottles at prices fit for everyday kitchens.Rising Star crafted the new sweet condiments around two simple ideas: better ingredients and more ways to use them. This means bold, pure flavor without gums, fillers, or artificial ingredients, in a pointed-tip squeeze bottle that makes measuring and storage easier than ever. Each is non-GMO, and bottled in the USA using premium imports. Available now starting at $7.96 SRP at Walmart, Sam's Club, and Target locations and online, the new collection is designed for real bakers, real budgets and real moments - from weekday coffee rituals to birthday cakes, cookies and everything in between.“This isn’t about another specialty ingredient — it’s about fixing a frustration every home baker knows,” says Janaye Pohl, Innovation and R&D lead at Rising Star Baking Supply. “Better ingredients shouldn’t be expensive, intimidating, or hard to use. With our squeezable Vanilla Bean Paste and Baker’s Syrups, we’re making it possible for more people to enjoy real vanilla and other sweet flavors every day.”The First Ever Squeezable Vanilla Bean Paste for Everyday UseVanilla is the backbone of baking, and Rising Star believes bakers should be able to enjoy this beloved flavor in even more ways. Current vanillas on the market are hard to use and store, expensive, and laden with sugars and filler-ingredients. Rising Star has reimagined Vanilla Bean Paste using an agave base instead of gums and sugar, keeping signature vanilla bean specks suspended in a smooth, squeezable formula for speed, ease, and everyday use. Plus, the convenient packaging means no more digging around in messy jars.Made from hand-selected Madagascar Bourbon vanilla beans, cold-extracted to preserve flavor and quality, Rising Star Vanilla Bean Paste delivers professional-level flavor with no additives or fillers that can be used as a simple 1:1 substitute for vanilla extract in any recipe.Baker's Syrups - Built for More Than Just BakingRising Star's new Baker’s Syrups are designed for versatility so you can incorporate them into a favorite recipe, drizzle them on top of waffles or stir into a morning latte. The debut lineup includes eight craveable flavors with premium ingredients like 100 percent pure Madagascar vanilla, Saigon cinnamon, real caramel and sea salt including:- Vanilla Bean Paste: broadly available at Walmart, Walmart.com, Target, Target.com, Sam’s Club and Samsclub.com- Cinnamon Baker's Syrup: available at Walmart and on Walmart.com- Salted Caramel Baker's Syrup: available at Walmart and on Walmart.com- Almond Baker's Syrup: coming soon to Walmart.com- Lemon Baker's Syrup: coming soon to Walmart.com- Chocolate Hazelnut Baker's Syrup: coming soon to Walmart.com- Dubai Chocolate Baker's Syrup: coming soon to Walmart.com- Matcha Baker's Syrup: available at select Target locations and on Target.comAbout Rising Star Baking SupplyRising Star Baking Supply is built on a simple belief: home bakers deserve better–craveable food, high-quality ingredients, and outstanding value. From hand-selected Madagascar Bourbon vanilla beans to Saigon cinnamon, Rising Star sources the world's finest ingredients and makes them accessible for the modern baker, every day. Rising Star professional quality products are manufactured in the United States, non-GMO, and free from artificial colors and flavors. Whether you’re baking from scratch, going semi-homemade, or just adding a little luxury to your morning routine, Rising Star believes that bakers deserve the best tools. For more information visit www.risingstarbaking.com and join the social community @risingstarbaking on Instagram and TikTok.

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