Brian Shelton, Founder of Grow Predictably and DigitalMarketer Certified Partner.

Framework maps technical product features to buyer feelings and outcomes — for technical founders who can't articulate value to non-technical B2B buyers.

You can't fix what you haven't diagnosed. Most growth consulting tries anyway.” — Brian Shelton, Founder, Grow Predictably

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grow Predictably today published the full methodology behind The Translation Layer, a proprietary B2B SaaS messaging framework developed by founder Brian Shelton that maps technical product features directly to the feelings and experiences of buyers. The framework is built specifically for technical founders and product-led teams whose value proposition is clear to engineers but opaque to the executives who actually approve purchase decisions."The founders who win aren't necessarily building the best product — they're building the clearest signal in a noisy market," said Brian Shelton, founder of Grow Predictably and a DigitalMarketer Certified Partner . "Most technical B2B SaaS messaging leads with features the buyer doesn't yet know how to evaluate. The Translation Layer flips it — buyer feelings and outcomes lead, features support."The Translation Layer addresses a specific failure pattern endemic to technical B2B SaaS markets: the team that built the product writes the messaging from inside the product's logic. Architecture, integrations, performance benchmarks, and platform capabilities lead the value proposition. The buyer — usually an executive whose 3 AM thoughts are about board meetings, missed numbers, and team dynamics — has no framework for translating those features into outcomes that resolve the anxieties driving the purchase decision.The framework's core mechanism: every technical feature is mapped to two specific buyer-side referents — the feeling the feature produces in the buyer's day (relief, confidence, control, clarity) and the outcome the feature enables in the buyer's metrics (revenue, retention, headcount efficiency, board-meeting credibility). Features without a mapped feeling-and-outcome pair are flagged as candidates for cutting from the value proposition."The Translation Layer addresses a common challenge in technical B2B SaaS marketing: effectively communicating value to buyers who may not understand the technical jargon," Brian added. "By focusing on emotional connections and practical outcomes, it aligns with broader concepts of customer-centric messaging and market positioning that DigitalMarketer's curriculum has been teaching for years — applied specifically to the technical founder's translation problem."The framework operates in three steps. First, define the Customer Avatar with their core fears and aspirations, going beyond demographics to capture what the buyer actually thinks about at 3 AM and worries about in board meetings. Second, map each product feature to the feelings and outcomes that matter to that specific buyer. Third, develop market messaging that emphasizes the buyer's journey and desired results, with technical features supporting rather than leading the narrative.Best fit: technical B2B SaaS companies between 2 and 200 employees where the founding team's technical depth is creating the translation problem rather than solving it. Particularly useful for product-led growth companies whose conversion funnel breaks at the executive-approval step.The framework draws on Brian's 14+ years of B2B marketing leadership — more than three years specialized in B2B SaaS — and sits alongside his other proprietary frameworks: Growth Gap Marketing, the AI Collaboration Matrix, The Tech Content Engine, and Voice DNA methodology, with deep expertise in GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) for AI-search visibility.The full Translation Layer framework — including the Customer Avatar Canvas, the feature-to-feeling-and-outcome mapping protocol, and the messaging-development sequence — is available at growpredictably.com/translation-layer About Grow PredictablyGrow Predictably is a B2B authority consultancy for founders, sales leaders, and RevOps teams navigating the shift from traditional SEO to AI-driven content discovery. Founded by Brian Shelton, a DigitalMarketer Certified Partner, the firm develops proprietary frameworks including Growth Gap Marketing, the AI Collaboration Matrix, The Translation Layer, The Tech Content Engine, and Voice DNA methodology, with deep expertise in GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) for AI-search visibility. The firm serves B2B companies seeking to establish market-defining authority through systematic diagnosis, proprietary frameworks, and authentic voice-driven content. Learn more at growpredictably.com.

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