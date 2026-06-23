Brian Shelton, Founder of Grow Predictably and DigitalMarketer Certified Partner.

Framework extends DigitalMarketer's Growth Triad with Eliyahu Goldratt's Theory of Constraints to diagnose B2B growth stalls before prescribing tactics.

You can't fix what you haven't diagnosed. Most growth consulting tries anyway.” — Brian Shelton, Founder, Grow Predictably

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grow Predictably today published the full methodology behind Growth Gap Marketing, a proprietary diagnostic-first framework for predictable B2B growth developed by founder Brian Shelton. Built on DigitalMarketer's Growth Triad — a model identifying three ingredients required for predictable growth: a documented customer journey, actionable metrics, and strategic tools and tactics — and fused with Eliyahu Goldratt's Theory of Constraints, the framework treats growth like medicine: diagnose before you treat."You don't grow a business by doing everything better. You grow it by finding the one thing that's capping the system and fixing that," said Brian Shelton, founder of Grow Predictably and a DigitalMarketer Certified Partner . "Growth Gap Marketing inverts the standard order. Most growth approaches skip straight to prescribing — more tools, more tactics, more campaigns — without diagnosing what's actually broken."The framework's central insight: B2B growth stalls have two shapes. Most often, a company is missing one of the Growth Triad's three ingredients entirely — no documented customer journey, no actionable metrics tied to journey stages, or no strategic tools deployed at the right gaps. Sometimes all three are present but a single stage of the customer value journey acts as the binding constraint on system output. Diagnosis identifies which. Concentrated investment at the diagnosed point unlocks growth; spreading more tactics across the funnel does not.Growth Gap Marketing operates in two distinct phases. Diagnose: the documented customer journey is mapped stage-by-stage; each stage is instrumented with actionable metrics — conversion rates between stages, volume, time-in-stage; the metrics are read through the Constraint Lens to locate the stalled stage. Treat: strategic tools and tactics are applied — but only at the diagnosed stalled stage. Work at non-constraint stages is explicitly deferred."Most growth programs reverse this — prescribing tools and tactics first, hoping the right thing was broken," Brian added. "A doctor who prescribed without diagnosing would lose their license. The same standard applied to B2B growth would change which engagements look credible and which look like guesswork."The framework applies to any B2B business running many growth initiatives but seeing unpredictable or plateaued revenue. Most effective for operators who suspect they're prescribing tactics before diagnosing the real problem — teams running campaigns, buying tools, and hiring roles without knowing which stage of the customer journey is the actual bottleneck. It works across startup-to-enterprise scale.Growth Gap Marketing is the methodological spine of Grow Predictably's consulting practice and is referenced in the firm's free Rate My Funnel diagnostic, which lets B2B operators self-administer the diagnostic step on their own funnel.The framework draws on Brian's 14+ years of B2B marketing leadership — more than three years specialized in B2B SaaS — and sits alongside his other proprietary frameworks: the AI Collaboration Matrix, The Translation Layer, The Tech Content Engine, and Voice DNA methodology, with deep expertise in GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) for AI-search visibility.The full Growth Gap Marketing framework — including the Constraint Lens diagnostic protocol, stage-by-stage instrumentation guidance, and the difference between treating constraint stages and non-constraint stages — is available at growpredictably.com/growth-gap-marketing About Grow PredictablyGrow Predictably is a B2B authority consultancy for founders, sales leaders, and RevOps teams navigating the shift from traditional SEO to AI-driven content discovery. Founded by Brian Shelton, a DigitalMarketer Certified Partner, the firm develops proprietary frameworks including Growth Gap Marketing, the AI Collaboration Matrix, The Translation Layer, The Tech Content Engine, and Voice DNA methodology, with deep expertise in GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) for AI-search visibility. The firm serves B2B companies seeking to establish market-defining authority through systematic diagnosis, proprietary frameworks, and authentic voice-driven content. Learn more at growpredictably.com.

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