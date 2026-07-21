Grow Predictably Launches Free GEO Audit Tool to Score AI-Search Visibility

Brian Shelton, Founder of Grow Predictably and DigitalMarketer Certified Partner.

Free tool scores any URL across five GEO pillars — Authority, Readability, Structure, Answer Alignment, and AEO Extractability — in under a minute.

You can't fix what you haven't diagnosed. Most growth consulting tries anyway.” — Brian Shelton, Founder, Grow Predictably

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grow Predictably today launched the free GEO Audit tool, a public utility that scores any URL across the five core pillars of Generative Engine Optimization — Authority, Readability, Structure, Answer Alignment, and AEO Extractability — in under a minute, with no signup required for basic scores.The tool addresses a gap most marketing teams have only just begun to recognize: traditional SEO scoring tools were built for blue-link search and increasingly miss the signals that determine whether a page is cited by ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google's AI Overviews, and other generative engines that now intermediate a growing share of B2B research traffic."Companies are spending budget on SEO tools that score for the SERP world we just left, then wondering why they don't appear when a buyer asks ChatGPT a research question," said Brian Shelton, founder of Grow Predictably and a DigitalMarketer Certified Partner . "GEO is a different scoring surface. The five pillars in this tool are what AI engines actually evaluate when they decide which sources to cite."The free version returns numeric scores and one-line teaser reasoning per pillar immediately. Detailed per-pillar reasoning, content-level recommendations, and prioritized improvement actions are unlocked by entering an email — building Grow Predictably's research database of which content patterns score well for AI citation while giving marketers a fast, no-cost diagnostic.The five GEO pillars scored: Authority — does the page demonstrate expertise signals AI engines weight (author credentials, original data, primary sourcing); Readability — is the prose at a reading level and structure that AI engines parse cleanly; Structure — heading hierarchy, paragraph length, and scannable formatting that AI extraction relies on; Answer Alignment — does the content directly address the questions buyers actually ask in AI prompts; AEO Extractability — can AI engines isolate atomic answers without ambiguity.Daily usage is rate-limited to three audits per visitor, keeping the tool free to operate while preventing abuse.The GEO Audit tool sits inside Grow Predictably's broader free-tools suite, alongside the LinkedIn Post Grader, Voice DNA Snapshot, and Rate My Funnel — all designed to let B2B marketers diagnose specific aspects of their content authority before deciding whether to engage Grow Predictably's full Diagnose-First consulting practice.The tool draws on Brian's 14+ years of B2B marketing leadership — more than three years specialized in B2B SaaS — and his proprietary frameworks including Growth Gap Marketing, the AI Collaboration Matrix, The Translation Layer, The Tech Content Engine, and Voice DNA methodology, alongside deep expertise in GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) for AI-search visibility."AI search visibility isn't a brand-strength problem anymore — it's a content-architecture problem," Brian added. "If your page scores poorly on these five pillars, no amount of brand authority will overcome the structural reasons AI engines skip you. The audit names which pillar is the problem."The free GEO Audit tool is now available at growpredictably.com/geo-audit About Grow PredictablyGrow Predictably is a B2B authority consultancy for founders, sales leaders, and RevOps teams navigating the shift from traditional SEO to AI-driven content discovery. Founded by Brian Shelton, a DigitalMarketer Certified Partner, the firm develops proprietary frameworks including Growth Gap Marketing, the AI Collaboration Matrix, The Translation Layer, The Tech Content Engine, and Voice DNA methodology, with deep expertise in GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) for AI-search visibility. The firm serves B2B companies seeking to establish market-defining authority through systematic diagnosis, proprietary frameworks, and authentic voice-driven content. Learn more at growpredictably.com.

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