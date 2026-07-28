Brian Shelton, Founder of Grow Predictably and DigitalMarketer Certified Partner.

Free tool returns a letter grade, numeric score, and per-pillar breakdown for any pasted LinkedIn post in under 10 seconds.

You can't fix what you haven't diagnosed. Most growth consulting tries anyway.” — Brian Shelton, Founder, Grow Predictably

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grow Predictably today launched the free LinkedIn Post Grader, a public utility that scores any pasted LinkedIn post in under 10 seconds — returning a letter grade (A+ through F), a numeric score (0-100), and a six-pillar breakdown of what's working and what isn't.The tool addresses a recurring frustration in B2B content teams: LinkedIn has become the primary distribution channel for thought leadership, but most creators evaluate their own posts on engagement after the fact rather than on quality before posting — and engagement is a noisy signal that often rewards the wrong patterns."LinkedIn engagement is a lagging indicator that confuses quality with timing, audience overlap, and algorithmic luck," said Brian Shelton, founder of Grow Predictably and a DigitalMarketer Certified Partner . "Creators need a leading indicator: is this post structurally sound before I publish? The Post Grader is that leading indicator."The free version returns the letter grade, the numeric score, and one-line teaser reasoning for each of the six pillars. Detailed per-pillar diagnosis and specific rewrite suggestions are unlocked by entering an email.Usage is rate-limited to three grades per visitor per day, keeping the tool free to operate.The LinkedIn Post Grader is the second tool in Grow Predictably's free-tools suite, alongside the GEO Audit, the Voice DNA Snapshot, and Rate My Funnel — each diagnosing a specific dimension of content authority for B2B teams considering Grow Predictably's full Diagnose-First consulting practice.The tool draws on Brian's 14+ years of B2B marketing leadership — more than three years specialized in B2B SaaS — and his proprietary frameworks including Growth Gap Marketing, the AI Collaboration Matrix, The Translation Layer, The Tech Content Engine, and Voice DNA methodology, alongside deep expertise in GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) for AI-search visibility."The patterns that score well on the Post Grader aren't about going viral — they're about whether your post will be read carefully by the five right people instead of skimmed by 5,000 wrong ones," Brian added. "B2B is a small-audience game. The grade reflects fit, not reach."The free LinkedIn Post Grader is now available at growpredictably.com/linkedin-post-grader About Grow PredictablyGrow Predictably is a B2B authority consultancy for founders, sales leaders, and RevOps teams navigating the shift from traditional SEO to AI-driven content discovery. Founded by Brian Shelton, a DigitalMarketer Certified Partner, the firm develops proprietary frameworks including Growth Gap Marketing, the AI Collaboration Matrix, The Translation Layer, The Tech Content Engine, and Voice DNA methodology, with deep expertise in GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) for AI-search visibility. The firm serves B2B companies seeking to establish market-defining authority through systematic diagnosis, proprietary frameworks, and authentic voice-driven content. Learn more at growpredictably.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.