MPD Investigating Shipley Terrace Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Southeast.



On Sunday, April 26, 2026, at approximately 5:19 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 2700 block of Shipley Terrace, Southeast, for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim who was unconscious and not breathing, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital, where despite all lifesaving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries.



The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Devon Edwards, of Southeast, DC.



Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.



CCN: 26055640



