Mayor Bowser and DPR Invite Residents to Apply for Summer Jobs to Support Programming for DC Youth

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) are inviting residents to apply to work with DPR this summer. DPR is now hiring for hundreds of positions to support summer programming in a wide array of roles, and the team is looking for talented, community-minded applicants to help make 2026 the best summer yet.

“Every summer, DPR makes sure our parks, pools, and recreation centers remain the beating heart of DC neighborhoods — and that doesn’t happen without great people behind it,” said Mayor Bowser. “Whether you want to teach kids to swim, lead a day camp, or serve as a park ranger in one of our beautiful green spaces, DPR has a role that fits your talents and your passion. Apply today and help us make 2026 the best summer DC has ever seen.”

Residents are encouraged to visit EarnWithDPR.com to search for jobs and view job descriptions and pay rates. Summer job opportunities with DPR include:

Work at a Pool : With the DPR Aquatics Division, you could be a Lifeguard, Pool Operator, or Customer Service Representative. Not yet qualified to be a lifeguard? DPR will train you to be a lifeguard - for FREE!

: With the DPR Aquatics Division, you could be a Not yet qualified to be a lifeguard? DPR will train you to be a lifeguard - for FREE! Work at a DPR Summer Camp: Help lead young people of all ages through day camps as a Facilitator or Assistant Facilitator, instructing campers in theme-based curricula, arts and crafts activities, and structured games and sports.

Help lead young people of all ages through day camps as a Facilitator or Assistant Facilitator, instructing campers in theme-based curricula, arts and crafts activities, and structured games and sports. Work at a Therapeutic Recreation Camp: Be a Recreation Specialist or Facilitator, instructing campers with disabilities ages 5-16 in fun, engaging, and adaptive programming.

Be a Recreation Specialist or Facilitator, instructing campers with disabilities ages 5-16 in fun, engaging, and adaptive programming. Be a Summer Camp Office Program Monitor: Help make sure DPR summer camps are delivering for campers and parents.

Help make sure DPR summer camps are delivering for campers and parents. Work with the DPR Roving Leaders : Be a Facilitator, Assistant Facilitator, or Driver, engaging kids ages 3–12 in fun, positive activities.

: Be a Facilitator, Assistant Facilitator, or Driver, engaging kids ages 3–12 in fun, positive activities. Work with the Teen Division : Serve as a Content Specialist mentoring teens in the Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program (MBSYEP), or support operations as an Administrative Clerk by reviewing and maintaining time and attendance reports.

: Serve as a Content Specialist mentoring teens in the Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program (MBSYEP), or support operations as an Administrative Clerk by reviewing and maintaining time and attendance reports. Work at Boost Camp: Help lead enriching, education‑focused camps for kids ages 11–13 as a Site Support Assistant, Behavior Specialist, Enrichment Facilitator, or Site Administrator.

Help lead enriching, education‑focused camps for kids ages 11–13 as a Site Support Assistant, Behavior Specialist, Enrichment Facilitator, or Site Administrator. Work in Support Services: Be a Warehouse Assistant or Warehouse Driver, helping make DPR events happen by moving, delivering, and setting up the equipment that brings the fun to life.

Be a Warehouse Assistant or Warehouse Driver, helping make DPR events happen by moving, delivering, and setting up the equipment that brings the fun to life. Work with DPR Park Rangers: Serve as an Urban Park Ranger, supporting park openings and closings, assisting staff and volunteers during DPR events, and engaging with community members enjoying DPR parks.

Serve as an Urban Park Ranger, supporting park openings and closings, assisting staff and volunteers during DPR events, and engaging with community members enjoying DPR parks. Work in Human Resource: Be a Human Resources Assistant, helping manage key administrative tasks for summer programs, including registration, payroll, attendance, and program monitoring and evaluation.

Be a Human Resources Assistant, helping manage key administrative tasks for summer programs, including registration, payroll, attendance, and program monitoring and evaluation. Work in Food & Nutrition : Serve as a Food Safety Instructor or Food Monitor, helping ensure children across the District receive the nutritious meals they need to learn, play, and grow.

: Serve as a Food Safety Instructor or Food Monitor, helping ensure children across the District receive the nutritious meals they need to learn, play, and grow. Work at Camp Riverview, DPR’s Overnight Camp: Serve as a Senior Counselor, Counselor, Support Staff member, or Environmental Program Coordinator at DPR’s 200‑acre waterfront residential camp in Southern Maryland, hosting DC youth ages 8–13. All positions require a full‑week, overnight commitment each session, living in cabins and leading activities from wake‑up to lights‑out.

“What happens in summer impacts a lifetime. We are more than a summer job. We are the summer experience,” said DPR Director Thennie Freeman. “From building skills to making friends to becoming a lifelong mentor, DPR is the place to learn, to grow, and to be. Come join us!”

All summer positions are seasonal and 40 hours per week. Applicants will be subject to background checks and pre-employment screenings as necessary.

Full job descriptions, pay rates, and additional details can be found at EarnWithDPR.com.

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