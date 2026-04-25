TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Special Event at the Washington Hilton Hotel

On Saturday, April 25, 2026, a special event will be held at the Washington Hilton Hotel in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

On Saturday, April 25, 2026, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m., the following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

Florida Avenue from 18th Street to Connecticut Avenue, NW

On Saturday, April 25, 2026, beginning at 1:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m., the following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

Connecticut Avenue from Florida Avenue to Columbia Road, NW

T Street from Florida Avenue to Connecticut Avenue, NW

On Saturday, April 25, 2026, beginning at 1:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m., the following street will be closed to vehicle traffic:

T Street from Florida Avenue to Connecticut Avenue, NW

On Saturday, April 25, 2026, beginning at 4:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m., the following streets may be closed to vehicle traffic. The decision to close these streets will be based upon traffic volume and/or public safety. If the decision to close these streets are made, local traffic (residents, deliveries, or attendees to the events at Washington Hilton Hotel will still be allowed entry):

Connecticut Avenue from Florida Avenue to Calvert Street, NW

Florida Avenue from 18th Street to Connecticut Avenue, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit x.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.