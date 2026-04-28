Berlin Barracks/ DC, Criminal Threatening
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A3003237
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: Numerous incidents between April 22-23, 2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct via Electronic Means and Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Todd Volitis
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VICTIM: Mikaela Engert
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 23, 2026, at approximately 0810 hours, Troopers with the Berlin Barracks received a threatening complaint from Mikaela Engert (50), of Waterbury, VT. Subsequent investigation revealed Engert had hired Todd Volitis (DOB: 50), of Waterbury, VT, to do work on a residence and between April 22-23, 2026, Volitis acted in a manner that was unwanted and threatening towards Engert via electronic means.
Volitis was located and issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court on June 04, 2026, at 0830 hours, to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: June 04, 2026, at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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