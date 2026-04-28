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Berlin Barracks/ DC, Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A3003237

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock                            

STATION: Berlin Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: Numerous incidents between April 22-23, 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct via Electronic Means and Criminal Threatening

 

ACCUSED: Todd Volitis                                               

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Mikaela Engert

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 23, 2026, at approximately 0810 hours, Troopers with the Berlin Barracks received a threatening complaint from Mikaela Engert (50), of Waterbury, VT. Subsequent investigation revealed Engert had hired Todd Volitis (DOB: 50), of Waterbury, VT, to do work on a residence and between April 22-23, 2026, Volitis acted in a manner that was unwanted and threatening towards Engert via electronic means.

 

Volitis was located and issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court on June 04, 2026, at 0830 hours, to answer to the above charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: June 04, 2026, at 0830 hours           

COURT: Washington County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

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Berlin Barracks/ DC, Criminal Threatening

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