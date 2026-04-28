New Book Your Aging Advantage Reframes Aging as Opportunity, Not Decline

Your Aging Advantage, Now Available Anywhere Books are Sold

Authors Stuart Kaplan and Marcus Riley Introduce a New Framework for Navigating the Seven Modern Stages of Aging

We wrote this book because people deserve to understand the full arc of aging before they’re in the middle of it.” — Stuart Kaplan

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when conversations around longevity, health, and quality of life are rapidly evolving, authors Stuart Kaplan and Marcus Riley are challenging outdated ideas about aging with the release of their new book, Your Aging Advantage : The 7 New Stages of Aging.Designed to help readers rethink what it means to grow older in today’s world, Your Aging Advantage offers a fresh perspective on aging, not as a period of decline, but as a dynamic, opportunity-rich journey. The book introduces a new model for understanding the stages of life in an era where people are living longer, staying active later, and redefining traditional milestones like retirement.For decades, society has operated under an outdated framework: education, career, retirement. But with modern advances in healthcare, technology, and lifestyle, that timeline no longer reflects reality. Your Aging Advantage presents a practical and empowering roadmap for navigating the next chapters of life with purpose, health, and intention.“Aging has changed, but the way we think about it hasn’t,” said Kaplan. “This book is about helping people understand the opportunities available to them in every stage of life.”The book explores topics including:-Why traditional views of aging no longer apply-The seven new stages of aging and how they impact modern life-How purpose, connection, and mindset influence longevity-Why retirement is being redefined-Practical strategies for planning financially, emotionally, and socially for longer livesCo-author Marcus Riley adds, “People are living longer than ever before, but many are unprepared for what that actually means. This book gives readers a framework to not just age, but to age well.”As longevity becomes one of the defining conversations of this generation, Your Aging Advantage arrives at a critical moment for individuals, families, and professionals looking to better understand the future of aging.Your Aging Advantage: The 7 New Stages of Aging is now available wherever books are sold.“Living the way a person wants isn't just a preference, it’s tied to identity and purpose,” said Riley. “This book shows exactly what positive interventions, habits, and decisions make that goal achievable at every stage.”Whether you’re 60 and planning ahead, 75 and navigating change, or 45 and supporting an aging parent, Your Aging Advantage meets you exactly where you are. Available April 28, 2026 at www.youragingadvantage.com , Barnes & Noble and Amazon.About the Authors:Stuart C. Kaplan is the CEO of Selfhelp Community Services, Inc ., one of New York’s leading providers of health, home care, and affordable housing for older adults, and the largest provider of services to Holocaust survivors in North America. A nationally recognized aging advocate, he is a sought-after speaker on gerontechnology, palliative care, and nonprofit ethics. .Marcus Riley is a global aging expert, speaker, and founder of the Booming Ageing Agency . With 25+ years of leadership across four continents, he serves as a Director of the Global Ageing Network and Asia-Pacific Lead for the United Nations’ Stakeholder Group on Aging.

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