The Queen of Pitch Goes Live: Dr. Forbes Riley Hosts 6-Hour Virtual Marathon Celebrating Live Selling

Dr. Forbes Riley, author of the new book Pitch Secrets A to Z

Pitch Secrets A to Z Author Joined by Kevin Harrington, Dr. Bill Dorfman, Jake “Body by Jake” Steinfeld, Darla Haun, Beau Rials and more on Saturday, May 16th

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Forbes Riley , globally recognized as The Queen of Pitch, will host an unprecedented 6-hour live virtual marathon on Saturday, May 16, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST to celebrate the launch of her new book, Pitch Secrets A to Z : How to Increase YOUR Influence, Impact & Income. The free, online-only event traces the evolution of live home shopping—connecting infomercials and QVC to today’s explosive world of TikTok Shop, Instagram Live, and creator-led commerce.“Live selling didn’t start with TikTok—it started with us,” says Dr. Forbes Riley. “For 30 years I stood on QVC and HSN and watched products fly off the shelves because a real person looked into the camera and told the truth. That same magic is happening right now on TikTok Shop and Instagram Live—just at lightning speed. This marathon is part celebration, part masterclass, and part reunion with the pioneers who built the playbook everyone is using today.”What: Dr. Forbes Riley’s Book Launch Party — a 6-hour live virtual marathon celebrating the past, present, and future of live selling.When: Saturday, May 16, 2026, beginning at 12:00 PM EST.Where: Streaming live on YouTube and Zoom.Register Free: pitchsecretsbook.com/book-launch-invite. Live giveaways and surprise celebrity drop-ins reserved for attendees who join LIVE.Joining Dr. Riley on the live stage is a who’s-who of entrepreneurs, broadcasters, and home-shopping legends: Kevin Harrington, Original Shark on Shark Tank, pioneer of the modern infomercial, and author of the foreword for Pitch Secrets A to Z; Dr. Bill Dorfman, “America’s Dentist” and star of ABC’s Extreme Makeover; Jake “Body by Jake” Steinfeld, fitness icon and the entrepreneur who built the at-home fitness category; Darla Haun, veteran actress and longtime live home-shopping personality; Beau Rials, award-winning television host and on-air presenter; plus surprise celebrity guests unveiled live throughout the broadcast.The foreword to Pitch Secrets A to Z is written by Kevin Harrington, who calls Forbes “truly the queen of pitch, crowned by her skills and exceptional ability to help others master the art of pitching.” Structured as an A-to-Z playbook, the book delivers 26 focused, actionable strategies—from Attitude and Belief to closing techniques and the power of Zoom-era communication.Dr. Riley’s authority on the subject is unmatched. She hosted 197 infomercials and spent 30+ years as a live on-air presenter for QVC and HSN. A 2x TEDx speaker, 3x bestselling author, and the creator of SpinGym(2 million+ units sold), she has earned induction into the National Fitness Hall of Fame, an honorary doctorate in Business, and the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award. David Meltzer, Chairman of the Napoleon Hill Institute, calls the book “a proven playbook to help you communicate with clarity, confidence, and conviction.”Seats for the free virtual launch are filling fast. Reserve at pitchsecretsbook.com/book-launch-invite. Pitch Secrets A to Z is available everywhere books are sold beginning May 19, 2026, and at pitchsecretsbook.com.About Dr. Forbes RileyDr. Forbes Riley is a globally recognized entrepreneur, media personality, and communication strategist who has generated more than $2.5 billion in product sales worldwide. A 2x TEDx speaker and 3x bestselling author, she is the founder of the Ultimate Pitch Academy and the creator of SpinGym. Her strategies aren’t motivational theory—they’re market-tested methodology. When you sharpen your pitch, you sharpen your life. Each Sunday Forbes teaches Pitch LIVE on Zoom for FREE — www.PitchSecretsTraining.com

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