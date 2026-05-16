The Queen of Pitch Comes to Bookends: Dr. Forbes Riley Signing Pitch Secrets A to Z Live at Iconic New Jersey Bookstore

Forbes Riley, author of Pitch Secrets A to Z Pitch Secrets A to Z by Dr. Forbes Riley is available anywhere books are sold

Bestselling Author and $2.5 Billion Sales Powerhouse Hosts Exclusive Book Signing & Photo-Op on Sunday, May 17th at 1:00 PM

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Forbes Riley , the globally recognized communication strategist known as The Queen of Pitch, is bringing her billion-dollar message to one of the most beloved independent bookstores in the country. On Sunday, May 17th at 1:00 PM, Dr. Riley will headline an exclusive book signing and photo-op at Bookends , where readers will have the rare opportunity to meet the woman behind more than $2.5 billion in product sales and walk away with a personally signed copy of her highly anticipated new release, Pitch Secrets A to Z : How to Increase YOUR Influence, Impact & Income.“Most people think pitching is for salespeople. It’s not. It’s for anyone with a message, a dream, or a mission,” says Dr. Forbes Riley. “Every single conversation is a pitch—a job interview, a first date, a boardroom presentation, a Zoom call. Coming to Bookends is personal for me. Independent bookstores are where ideas live and breathe, and I can’t wait to look people in the eye, hear their stories, and hand them the exact tools to walk into any room and get the result they want.”Event DetailsWhat: Dr. Forbes Riley Book Signing & Photo-Op — Pitch Secrets A to ZWhen: Sunday, May 17, 2026 at 1:00 PMWhere: Bookends Bookstore, 211 East Ridgewood Ave, Ridgewood, NJTickets: Each attendee must purchase a book ticket in advance at book-ends.org. Ticket includes a copy of Pitch Secrets A to Z, a personalized signing, and a photo opportunity with Dr. Riley.Tickets for the Sunday, May 17th signing are available now at book-ends.org. Pitch Secrets A to Z is also available at pitchsecretsbook.com and anywhere books are sold.About the bookStructured as an A-to-Z playbook, Pitch Secrets A to Z is not motivational theory—it’s market-tested methodology. Each of the book’s 26 chapters delivers a focused, actionable strategy, from Attitude and Belief to closing techniques, Neuro-Linguistic Programming, and the power of Zoom-era communication. The Bookends signing offers attendees a chance to engage directly with the strategist whose framework has helped everyone from stay-at-home parents to Fortune 500 executives sharpen their message and close more deals.About Dr. Forbes RileyDr. Forbes Riley is a globally recognized entrepreneur, media personality, and communication strategist who has generated more than $2.5 billion in product sales worldwide. A 2x TEDx speaker and 3x bestselling author, she is the founder of the Ultimate Pitch Academy and the creator of SpinGym. Her strategies aren’t motivational theory—they’re market-tested methodology. Her message is clear: when you sharpen your pitch, you sharpen your life. Each Sunday Forbes Teaches Pitch LIVE on Zoom for FREE - www.PitchSecretsTraining.com

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