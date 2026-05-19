Forbes Riley, The Queen of Pitch, Pens New Book Revealing Communication Framework Behind a $2.5 Billion Career

Forbes Riley, author of Pitch Secrets A to Z Pitch Secrets A to Z by Dr. Forbes Riley is available anywhere books are sold

Dr. Forbes Riley Releases Pitch Secrets A to Z: How to Increase YOUR Influence, Impact & Income; Launches Book Tour

“In life you don’t get what you deserve, you get what you pitch for! Pitch Secrets A to Z is a must-read blueprint for success.” ” — Les Brown, World-Renowned Motivational Speaker

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Dr. Forbes Riley, globally recognized as The Queen of Pitch, announces the release of her long-awaited new book, Pitch Secrets A to Z : How to Increase YOUR Influence, Impact & Income. With more than $2.5 billion in product sales generated through the power of effective communication, Forbes Riley brings 30+ years of battle-tested expertise to a framework anyone can use—from entrepreneurs and executives to stay-at-home parents and anyone ready to level up their income and impact.“Most people think pitching is for salespeople. It’s not. It’s for anyone with a message, a dream, or a mission,”says Dr. Forbes Riley. “Every single conversation is a pitch—a job interview, a first date, a boardroom presentation, a Zoom call. This book gives you the exact tools to walk into any room and get the result you want. When you sharpen your pitch, you sharpen your life.”Structured as an A-to-Z playbook, Pitch Secrets A to Z is not motivational theory, it’s market-tested methodology. Each of the book’s 26 chapters delivers a focused, actionable strategy, from Attitude and Belief to closing techniques, Neuro-Linguistic Programming, and the power of Zoom-era communication. The result is a comprehensive guide that transforms not just how readers sell, but how they think, speak, and show up in every area of their lives.Dr. Riley will be meeting fans in person at bookstores in The Villages, Florida (All Booked Up) and Tampa, Florida (Barnes and Noble Tampa South) this week. She kicked off her book tour in New Jersey at Bookends Bookstore on Sunday, May 17. More information can be found on those events on Dr. Riley's social platforms or at www.pitchsecretsbook.com The foreword is written by Kevin Harrington, Original Shark on Shark Tank and pioneer of the modern infomercial. “Forbes Riley is truly the queen of pitch, crowned by her skills and exceptional ability to help others master the art of pitching,” Harrington writes. “If you follow her steps and use the tools she provides, you will be on your way to creating a winning pitch and closing every sale.”Dr. Riley’s authority on the subject is unmatched. She hosted 197 infomercials and spent 30+ years as a live on-air presenter for QVC and HSN—mastering real-time persuasion in front of millions. A 2x TEDx speaker, 3x bestselling author, Broadway actress, and the original co-host of ESPN’s X Games alongside the late Stuart Scott, she has built a career that consistently defies categories. As the creator of SpinGym—a patented fitness innovation with over 2 million units sold globally—she earned induction into the National Fitness Hall of Fame, an honorary doctorate in Business, and the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.Today, through her global training platform the Ultimate Pitch Academy, Dr. Riley mentors thousands of entrepreneurs with her Elevator Pitch 2.0 methodology—a system that has been deployed from college campuses to Fortune 500 corporations. A recent media appearance demonstrating her techniques reached 6.2 million views in just 24 hours, proof that her message resonates far beyond the boardroom.Pitch Secrets A to Z has earned praise from an extraordinary roster of leaders across business, entertainment, and beyond. David Meltzer, Chairman of the Napoleon Hill Institute, calls it “a proven playbook to help you communicate with clarity, confidence, and conviction so you can create the life you’ve always dreamed of.” Jeff Hoffman, Global Entrepreneur and Co-Founder of Priceline.com, adds: “This book is a game-changer for anyone serious about being heard.” Elaine LaLanne, First Lady of Fitness and widow of the legendary Jack LaLanne, states simply, “Jack would have loved this book—and I do too.”Pitch Secrets A to Z is now available at pitchsecretsbook.com and anywhere books are sold. For media inquiries, or to book Dr. Forbes Riley for a speaking engagement or interview, contact Lauren Cobello, CEO and Founder of Leverage with Media PR at lauren@leveragewithmedia.com.About Dr. Forbes RileyDr. Forbes Riley is a globally recognized entrepreneur, media personality, and communication strategist who has generated more than $2.5 billion in product sales worldwide. A 2x TEDx speaker and 3x bestselling author, she is the founder of the Ultimate Pitch Academy and the creator of SpinGym. Her strategies aren’t motivational theory—they’re market-tested methodology. Her message is clear: when you sharpen your pitch, you sharpen your life.

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