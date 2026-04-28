New Book 'Starting Startups' Offers a Practical Framework for Building Stronger, More Durable Companies

“Starting Startups: Integrate People, Product, and Position for Success,” by Douglas Y. Park, published by Advantage Books. Advantage Books, publisher of “Starting Startups: Integrate People, Product, and Position for Success,” by Douglas Y. Park. Douglas Y. Park, author of “Starting Startups: Integrate People, Product, and Position for Success.”

Douglas Y. Park’s “Starting Startups” gives founders a practical framework for building stronger companies by aligning people, product and position early.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attorney, strategist and startup adviser Douglas Y. Park presents a practical guide for founders in his new book, “ Starting Startups: Integrate People, Product, and Position for Success .” Published by Advantage Books, the book introduces Park’s 3P Framework — People, Product and Position — and shows how founders can align the 3Ps to build companies that are fundable, scalable and built to last.In “Starting Startups,” Park argues that startup success does not come from great people and ideas alone. It comes from execution: making sound decisions at the right time and aligning the core elements of a business from the start. Through the 3P Framework, Park shows that startup outcomes are driven by the interconnected relationship among people, product and position.Drawing on decades of work with startups, legal practice, academic research and analysis of startup failure patterns, Park offers a framework grounded in data, case studies and real-world experience. He shows founders how to think more rigorously about team design, product-market fit, market position, go-to-market strategy, fundraising and the legal structures that can either support growth or derail it.“A startup is a box of paradoxes,” Park writes. “So much is unknown and unclear about the startup’s early days that it’s easy for even bright people to make bad choices and then rationalize them.” He makes the case that founders need more than vision and hard work. They need a disciplined way to connect decisions across talent, product development and market strategy.Throughout the book, Park emphasizes that legal infrastructure should not be treated as an afterthought. Instead, he presents it as a strategic asset that can accelerate fundraising, strengthen execution, reduce risk and support growth. In Park’s view, legal readiness is not simply about compliance. It is part of what helps a startup create and preserve value.More than a startup manual, “Starting Startups” is a field guide for founders, investors and advisers who want a more integrated approach to company building. Park combines theory, practical tools and startup case studies to help readers make better decisions in the earliest and most consequential stages of a venture.Blending strategic insight, legal perspective and evidence-based analysis, “Starting Startups” offers a grounded framework for anyone trying to turn a promising idea into an enduring company.Douglas Y. Park is the author of “Starting Startups: Integrate People, Product, and Position for Success,” which introduces his 3P Framework, an evidence-based approach to building stronger startup companies. He advises innovative companies operating in challenging business and legal environments. His expertise includes corporate and securities law, corporate governance, investment funds, capital raises, business transactions and strategy. He has taught and spoken to entrepreneurs, executives, board members and other professionals at Stanford University and around the world. Before becoming an attorney, he was an assistant professor of management at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Park earned a bachelor’s degree magna cum laude with highest honors in sociology from Harvard College, a PhD in business from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a JD from the University of Michigan Law School. He has also been named several times to the Super Lawyers list in Northern California and to America’s Top 100 Bet-the-Company Litigators. His firm, Park Legal, PC, is ranked in the Chambers Spotlight Guide for small and medium sized law firms.Advantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage | The Authority Company. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other professionals share their expertise and build their Authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.