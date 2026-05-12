New Book 'Retire With Confidence' Answers 52 Questions Before Retirement

“Retire With Confidence: 52 Questions to Ask Before You Retire — With Expert Answers,” by Randy L. Thurman, CFP®, CPA/PFS™, published by Advantage Books, is now available. Advantage Books, publisher of “Retire With Confidence: 52 Questions to Ask Before You Retire — With Expert Answers,” by Randy L. Thurman, CFP®, CPA/PFS™. Randy L. Thurman, CFP®, CPA/PFS™, author of “Retire With Confidence: 52 Questions to Ask Before You Retire — With Expert Answers.”

Randy L. Thurman’s “Retire With Confidence” answers 52 key questions to help readers plan retirement with clarity.

Retirement isn’t a guess — it’s a major financial and life transition that deserves intentional planning.” — Randy L. Thurman, CFP®, CPA/PFS™, author of “Retire With Confidence"

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retirement planning expert Randy L. Thurman, CFP, CPA/PFS™, offers clear answers to the financial and emotional questions that often keep pre-retirees up at night in his new book, “ Retire With Confidence : 52 Questions to Ask Before You Retire — With Expert Answers.” Published by Advantage Books, the book is now available at major book retailers nationwide.Drawing on four decades as a financial advisor specializing in retirement planning, Thurman gives readers a practical guide to one of life’s most consequential transitions. Rather than offering a one-size-fits-all formula, “Retire With Confidence” is organized around 52 questions Thurman has heard repeatedly from clients preparing to leave full-time work.Those questions range from the deeply personal — “Am I emotionally ready to retire?” — to the highly technical: when to take Social Security, how to evaluate pension options, how to create retirement income, how to manage taxes, how to protect savings from scams and how to choose a trustworthy financial advisor.“Too many people approach retirement with anxiety rather than anticipation,” Thurman writes. “By addressing these 52 essential questions, I hope to transform your uncertainty into confidence, your fears into comfort.”In “Retire With Confidence,” Thurman walks readers through the major decisions that shape retirement: spending plans, income sources, Social Security, pensions, retirement accounts, investment strategies, tax planning, health care costs, financial threats and advisor selection. He compares the book to a retirement road trip planning guide, designed to help readers check the essentials before they stop working.The book also makes the case that retirement is not only a financial decision. Thurman urges readers to consider purpose, identity, social connection, health, relationships and legacy before making the leap. As he notes, a person can have enough money to retire and still not be emotionally ready for the change.Thurman’s approach is grounded in plain-language explanations, client stories and practical worksheets, including tools to help readers create a retirement spending plan and identify their income sources. His goal is to help readers understand the moving parts before they make decisions that may be difficult — or impossible — to reverse.Key Takeaways From “Retire With Confidence:”- Retirement readiness is both financial and emotional: Thurman encourages readers to think about purpose, relationships, health and identity, not just account balances.- A spending plan beats a rule of thumb: The book helps readers move beyond broad assumptions and create a retirement budget based on their own lifestyle and goals.- Timing decisions can have lasting consequences: Social Security, pension payouts, IRA withdrawals and tax strategies all require careful planning before retirement begins.- The right advisor matters: Thurman gives readers questions to ask when looking for a trustworthy retirement advisor, including whether the advisor acts as a fiduciary.More than a retirement finance book, “Retire With Confidence” is a decision-making guide for people who want to trade uncertainty for a plan. Thurman writes for pre-retirees, retirees, couples, business owners and anyone who wants to understand how to turn savings into dependable income that can last.Randy L. Thurman, CFP, CPA/PFS™, is a retirement planning expert, author and CEO of Retirement Investment Advisors, Inc. With four decades of experience, he helps retirees and pre-retirees make confident decisions about income, taxes, Social Security, investments and long-term financial security. His book, “Retire With Confidence,” answers 52 key questions people should ask before retirement.Advantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage Media. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs and other professionals share their expertise and build their authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

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