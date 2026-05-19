New Book 'The Cloudberry Coaching Method' Helps Professionals Design and Launch Their Next Chapter

“The Cloudberry Coaching Method: Design, Build, and Launch Your Next Big Chapter,” by Brad Lekang, published by Advantage Books, is now available. Advantage Books, publisher of “The Cloudberry Coaching Method: Design, Build, and Launch Your Next Big Chapter,” by Brad Lekang. Brad Lekang, author of “The Cloudberry Coaching Method: Design, Build, and Launch Your Next Big Chapter.”

Brad Lekang's "The Cloudberry Coaching Method" helps professionals design, build and launch their next chapter with clarity, capability, and impact.

The next summit doesn't come to you. You must build it. You must actively create your next big chapter.” — Brad Lekang, author of “The Cloudberry Coaching Method."

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive coach Brad Lekang delivers a practical roadmap for professionals navigating transition in his new book, " The Cloudberry Coaching Method : Design, Build, and Launch Your Next Big Chapter." Published by Advantage Books, the book introduces the Design-Build-Launch framework—a structured, actionable, and flexible approach that helps leaders and purpose-driven professionals create clarity, build capability, and launch for impact.Drawing on over two decades of executive leadership experience in tech, retail, and finance, Lekang designed a method to help individuals create what comes next in their personal or professional lives. The framework—informed by systems thinking and the neuroscience of how we grow and create sustainable change—guides readers to stop waiting for clarity and start creating it with intention.Lekang challenges readers to stop waiting for clarity to arrive and instead create it through structure, reflection, and deliberate action."The next summit doesn't come to you," Lekang writes. "You must design it. You must actively create your next big chapter."Lekang weaves personal stories, coaching insight, and practical exercises throughout the book, creating a blueprint for people standing at the edge of change and asking what comes next.Brad Lekang is the founder of Cloudberry Coaching and the author of "The Cloudberry Coaching Method: Design, Build, and Launch Your Next Big Chapter." Applying over two decades of experience across Fortune 100 companies—most recently as a payments tech executive in Silicon Valley—and his deep roots in coaching, mentoring, and leadership development, Lekang helps individuals craft meaningful and powerful transitions in both life and work. Most recently, he led global teams at Apple, where he helped launch and scale consumer payment and commerce platforms used by hundreds of millions of people across dozens of countries. His executive leadership insights were forged across Apple, Target, and Visa. Lekang is a Professional Certified Coach (PCC) with the International Coaching Federation, a Certified Professional Co-Active Coach (CPCC) through the Co-Active Training Institute, and a Certified NeuroTransformational Coach (CNTC) through BEabove Leadership. He holds an MBA from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management and a Stanford Advanced Project Management (SAPM) certification through Stanford University School of Engineering.Advantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage Media. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other professionals share their expertise and build their authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

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