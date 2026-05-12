New Book 'The Magic Lives Within You' Guides Readers Back to Inner Wisdom

“The Magic Lives Within You: A Journey Back to Your Divine Source,” by Johanna Korkowski, published by Advantage Books, is now available. Advantage Books, publisher of “The Magic Lives Within You: A Journey Back to Your Divine Source,” by Johanna Korkowski. Johanna Korkowski, author of “The Magic Lives Within You: A Journey Back to Your Divine Source.”

Johanna Korkowski’s “The Magic Lives Within You” guides readers to reconnect with love, inner wisdom and divine source.

Release fear, choose forgiveness and remember the wisdom that has always lived within you.” — ohanna Korkowski, author of “The Magic Lives Within You"

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spiritual author and therapist Johanna Korkowski invites readers to reconnect with the divine source within themselves in her new book, “ The Magic Lives Within You: A Journey Back to Your Divine Source .” Published by Advantage Books, the book is now available at major book retailers nationwide.Drawing on her own spiritual journey, years of therapeutic work and a lifelong sensitivity to intuition, Korkowski writes for readers who feel called to look beyond fear, conditioning and old beliefs to find a deeper sense of peace. The book blends personal reflection, spiritual teaching and practical guidance for those seeking healing, self-awareness and a renewed connection to love.In “The Magic Lives Within You,” Korkowski explores the idea that many people spend their lives searching outside themselves for answers that already exist within. She writes about illusion, spirit, the ego, forgiveness, manifestation and what she calls “making magic” — not as fantasy, but as the process of remembering one’s true nature and living from that awareness.“I wanted to remind you, and myself, how to access the magic that all of us carry within us,” Korkowski writes.The book’s 10 chapters move readers through a spiritual progression: illusion, spirit, returning home, the ego, peace, letting go, forgiveness, manifestation, “I Am” and making magic. Through these themes, Korkowski encourages readers to observe their emotions without judgment, release fear, listen to inner guidance and see life’s challenges as opportunities for transformation.Korkowski’s message is rooted in the belief that love is the source of healing and that the ego often keeps people trapped in fear, scarcity, guilt and separation. She urges readers to question inherited beliefs, quiet the noise of external expectations and develop a direct relationship with the wisdom within.The book also draws from Korkowski’s personal experiences, including moments of meditation, spiritual insight, motherhood and healing. After years of believing she was not meant to be an author, she came to see the writing process as guided, describing herself as both “author and instrument.” That experience became part of the book’s central invitation: Trust the inner voice that continues to call you home.Key Takeaways From “The Magic Lives Within You”- The answers are already within: Korkowski encourages readers to stop searching only outside themselves and reconnect with their inner source of wisdom.- Fear is often learned: The book asks readers to examine inherited beliefs, old conditioning and the ego’s role in keeping people disconnected from peace.- Forgiveness is a path to freedom: Korkowski presents forgiveness as a way to release judgment, transcend separation and return to love.- Manifestation begins with identity: The book reframes “magic” as the power of awareness, intention and alignment with one’s divine nature.More than a traditional spiritual guide, “The Magic Lives Within You” is a call to remember. Korkowski writes for seekers, healers, spiritual readers and anyone ready to move from fear toward love, from confusion toward clarity and from external searching toward inner trust.Johanna Korkowski is a spiritual author and therapist whose work explores healing, consciousness, intuition and the path back to love. Born in Guadalajara, Mexico, she has studied therapeutic and spiritual modalities including Resonance Repatterning, Quantum Healing Hypnosis, Reiki and A Course in Miracles. Her book, “The Magic Lives Within You,” invites readers to reconnect with their divine source and the wisdom already within them.Advantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage Media. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs and other professionals share their expertise and build their authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

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