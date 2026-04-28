NinePatch Launches Galaxy - The First Intelligence Ecosystem Layer for Social Care Networks

This new innovation layer brings the entire care ecosystem into alignment, connecting referrals, services, and reimbursement into a seamless community network” — Dr. Lisa Holt, Chief Wellness Officer at NinePatch

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NinePatch, Inc. today announced the launch of NinePatch Galaxy, the first infrastructure layer for social care networks, designed to unify clinical, social, and behavioral health systems through real-time, actionable connectivity.As social determinants of health (SDoH) become central to care delivery, organizations face increasing fragmentation across providers, payers, and community-based organizations. Galaxy addresses this challenge (utilizing machine learning AI) by enabling scalable, interoperable, and outcome-driven care coordination across complex healthcare and public sector ecosystems.Galaxy includes Atlas™ for real-world resource intelligence, Constellation™ for reimbursement enablement and financial sustainability, and Compass™ for machine learning-driven decision support and care coordination intelligence. “NinePatch continues to invest deeply in our proven Whole Person Intelligent Care and Resource Information Exchange (RIE) platforms,” said James Calanni, Chief Executive Officer of NinePatch. “Galaxy represents the next evolution of that commitment - driven by continuous reinvestment in innovation, customer insight, and emerging regulatory and market demands - ensuring our partners always have the most advanced infrastructure to deliver coordinated, whole-person care at scale.”NinePatch Galaxy will be available to new customers in Q3 of 2026 for enterprise and public sector deployment within the NinePatch platform ecosystem. Early adopters include existing NinePatch customers, as well as states and counties focused on Medicaid transformation, behavioral health integration, and community care coordination initiatives. For more information about NinePatch, or to schedule a private executive briefing and demonstration, please visit www.ninepatch.com or contact NinePatch at info@ninepatch.com.___________________________About NinePatchNinePatch, Inc. is a leading provider of care coordination technology focused on bridging the gap between clinical care and social services. Through its innovative platform, NinePatch enables organizations to deliver whole-person care by connecting systems, data, and communities in real time.___________________________Media Contact

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