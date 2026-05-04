NinePatch® Inc. and CommonLight Partner to Deliver Verified Resource Infrastructure for Social Care Networks - Atlas

NinePatch Atlas combines tiered verification, confidence scoring, and HSDS v3.0 interoperability to give care coordination teams a defensible source of truth

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NinePatch, Inc., a leader in care coordination technology, today announced a strategic partnership with CommonLight to power Atlas™, the resource intelligence layer within the NinePatch Whole Person Intelligent Care and Referral Information Exchange (RIE) platforms.The partnership addresses a long-standing gap in social care coordination: directory data that lacks accountability. Care navigators, case managers, and referral teams have learned not to trust static resource lists, where a failed referral costs patient trust and burns through cooperative providers. By combining NinePatch’s care coordination infrastructure with CommonLight’s verification layer, Atlas delivers resource data designed to be transparent, auditable, and reliable at the record level.For example, within a closed-loop referral workflow, a care coordinator selects a provider from a partner network directory, only to find the information is outdated and the referral fails. With Atlas, resources are paired with verification tiers and confidence scores, helping teams prioritize reliable options before sending the referral. This reduces rework within the system and improves the likelihood of a successful connection on the first attempt.This represents a shift from static resource directories to verified, scored, and auditable data infrastructure built on open interoperability standards.“Resource data has historically been one of the weakest links in care coordination,” said Christine Sermini, Chief Delivery Officer at NinePatch. “Through our partnership with CommonLight, Atlas moves beyond static directories to deliver verified resource infrastructure that care teams can actually defend in their daily work.”Atlas is a core component of the NinePatch Galaxy ecosystem, the first infrastructure layer for social care networks, designed to unify clinical, social, and behavioral health systems for care coordination teams.Unlike traditional resource directories, Atlas provides:• Tiered verification (T1–T4), a four-stage rubric documenting how each record was confirmed• Resource Confidence Scoring (RCS), a proprietary model quantifying completeness, validity, freshness, and provenance on every record• Continuously verified service listings with refresh cadence and source attribution tracked per record• HSDS v3.0 interoperability, the open standard for human services data, supporting integration with HIEs, MCOs, and case management systems• Audit-ready provenance trails designed for procurement, compliance, and ethics review• Improved resource discoverability across the full network of community services• Higher referral success rates across care networksCommonLight’s verification and intelligence layer is built so that every score, every tier assignment, and every refresh is documented, defensible, and aligned with HSDS v3.0. This gives buyers in regulated environments a directory product they can actually defend.“For too long, resource data has been treated as a list to publish, not a system to maintain,” said Jason Hopcus, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CommonLight. “Every record in our system carries a verification tier, a confidence score, and a documented provenance trail. That’s what turns a directory into infrastructure that care teams, compliance teams, and procurement can actually stand behind.”Together, NinePatch and CommonLight are enabling healthcare providers, public agencies, and community-based organizations to build more reliable, accountable, and scalable social care networks.NinePatch Atlas will be available to new customers in Q3 of 2026 for enterprise and public sector deployment within the NinePatch platform ecosystem. Early adopters include existing NinePatch customers, as well as states and counties focused on Medicaid transformation, behavioral health integration, and community care coordination initiatives.For more information about NinePatch and Atlas, or to schedule a private executive briefing, please visit www.ninepatch.com or contact NinePatch at info@ninepatch.com.About NinePatchNinePatch is a leading provider of care coordination technology focused on bridging the gap between clinical care and social services. Through its platform, NinePatch enables organizations to deliver whole-person care by connecting systems, data, and communities.About CommonLightCommonLight provides verified resource data infrastructure for social care networks. Built on HSDS v3.0 with tiered verification and per-record confidence scoring, CommonLight gives healthcare providers, public agencies, and community-based organizations a defensible source of truth for community resource data.Media Contact

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