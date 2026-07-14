NinePatch Launches Regional Atlas Deployment with the Knoxville Academy of Medicine Foundation

NinePatch Atlas deployment brings continuously verified community resource intelligence to a 23-county region in East Tennessee.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NinePatch, Inc. today announced the launch of the first regional deployment of Atlas, NinePatch’s intelligent community resource solution powered by CommonLight’s continuously verified community resource intelligence. Atlas pairs NinePatch’s care coordination, referral management, interoperability, and workflow technologies with CommonLight’s independently developed and maintained community resource intelligence to help organizations confidently connect people with the right services at the right time.The Knoxville Academy of Medicine Foundation selected NinePatch’s Atlas to supercharge their Tennessee Community Resource Network (TCRN) community resource intelligence, serving a 23-county region in Eastern Tennessee. The pioneering move represents an important step toward modernizing how healthcare organizations, community partners, and care teams discover, validate, and connect individuals with trusted community resources.Every day, care teams make important decisions based on community resource information. CommonLight continuously verifies that information, and Atlas delivers that trusted intelligence directly into care team workflows, helping ensure decisions are guided by current, reliable community resource intelligence rather than outdated directories.Traditional resource directories begin to decay the day they are published. CommonLight continuously verifies community resource information and assigns each resource a confidence score, giving organizations visibility into not only what a directory says, but how much confidence they can place in it. Atlas brings that verified, confidence-scored intelligence directly into referral and care coordination workflows. The result is higher confidence in referrals, less staff time spent validating resources, and stronger care coordination across healthcare and social care ecosystems.The East Tennessee initiative establishes a repeatable regional deployment model that can support future Atlas implementations for healthcare organizations, Community Information Exchanges (CIEs), Health Information Exchanges (HIEs), accountable care organizations (ACOs), Medicaid programs, public health agencies, and community partnerships nationwide.Executive PerspectivesDanielle Sims, Vice President of Knoxville Academy of Medicine Foundation, commented:“At KAMF, we know that behind every referral is a person or family trying to find the right help at the right time. Through TCRN, we hear from care teams and community partners every day about how challenging it can be to navigate changing resource information across East Tennessee. Atlas gives us a stronger, more reliable way to support those connections, helping ensure that people across the 23 counties we serve can be connected with trusted services when they need them most.James Calanni, Chief Executive Officer of NinePatch, commented:“This represents an exciting milestone for Atlas and validates what we’ve believed for years: healthcare organizations need more than resource directories. They need trusted community resource intelligence. NinePatch Atlas puts that intelligence to work inside real care coordination and referral workflows, supporting better decisions, better referrals, and ultimately better outcomes for the individuals and communities we serve. We believe this is just the beginning of a much larger national opportunity.”Jason Hopcus, Chief Executive Officer of CommonLight Technologies, added:“Communities make critical decisions every day using resource information that is often incomplete or outdated. We built CommonLight to change that by creating continuously verified, confidence-scored community resource intelligence organizations can trust. This deployment brings that intelligence to East Tennessee through Atlas, and we’re proud to partner with NinePatch and KAMF to help care teams spend less time validating resources and more time helping people access the services they need.”Looking AheadThe East Tennessee deployment marks the beginning of a broader expansion strategy. NinePatch and CommonLight are actively collaborating on additional regional and statewide Atlas opportunities that improve community resource visibility, referral confidence, and coordinated whole-person care.As deployments expand, both organizations remain focused on advancing continuously verified community resource intelligence that supports healthcare, behavioral health, social care, justice, education, and community organizations across the United States.________________________________________About AtlasAtlas is NinePatch’s intelligent community resource solution, powered by CommonLight’s continuously verified community resource intelligence. Atlas combines NinePatch’s care coordination, referral management, interoperability, and workflow technologies with CommonLight’s independently developed and maintained community resource intelligence to help healthcare organizations, community partners, and care teams identify, validate, and connect individuals with trusted community resources.Atlas is designed to improve referral quality, increase confidence in community resource availability, and support coordinated whole-person care.________________________________________About NinePatchNinePatch develops intelligent workflow technologies that connect healthcare organizations, community partners, and government agencies through secure care coordination, referral management, interoperability, workflow automation, and data-driven decision support.The NinePatch Galaxy platform includes:• WPC — Whole Person Care Platform• RIE— Referral Information Exchange• Atlas™ — Intelligent Community Resource Solution, powered by CommonLight• Constellation™ — Reimbursement IntelligenceTogether, these technologies enable healthcare and community organizations to coordinate care, improve outcomes, and advance whole-person health.________________________________________About CommonLight TechnologiesCommonLight Technologies builds the verified community resource intelligence behind modern care: a continuously verified, confidence-scored knowledge graph of community health and social service resources. Combining intelligent automation with human-guided quality assurance, CommonLight helps healthcare organizations, public agencies, and community partners make better decisions with confidence by ensuring the information they rely on remains current, trusted, and continuously maintained.

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