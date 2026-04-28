State high court limits Coastal Commission's authority

(Subscription required) The state Supreme Court's unanimous ruling that the California Coastal Commission lacked authority to block a county-approved housing permit has significant implications for the balance of power between the commission and local governments along the state's coastline, the prevailing attorneys said Friday.

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