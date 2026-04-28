Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,472 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,382 in the last 365 days.

State high court limits Coastal Commission's authority

(Subscription required) The state Supreme Court's unanimous ruling that the California Coastal Commission lacked authority to block a county-approved housing permit has significant implications for the balance of power between the commission and local governments along the state's coastline, the prevailing attorneys said Friday.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

State high court limits Coastal Commission's authority

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.