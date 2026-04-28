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High court bars pre-service solicitation in DVRO cases, reworks attorney speech rules

(Subscription required) The California Supreme Court on Thursday amended Rule 7.3 of the Rules of Professional Conduct to bar attorneys from soliciting respondents in domestic violence restraining order cases before service, while rejecting proposed amendments to Rules 8.2 and 8.4 that would have expanded discipline for false or misleading public statements about judicial proceedings.

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High court bars pre-service solicitation in DVRO cases, reworks attorney speech rules

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