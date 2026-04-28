High court bars pre-service solicitation in DVRO cases, reworks attorney speech rules

(Subscription required) The California Supreme Court on Thursday amended Rule 7.3 of the Rules of Professional Conduct to bar attorneys from soliciting respondents in domestic violence restraining order cases before service, while rejecting proposed amendments to Rules 8.2 and 8.4 that would have expanded discipline for false or misleading public statements about judicial proceedings.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.