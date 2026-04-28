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State courts to track immigration arrests under new Judicial Council policy

(Subscription required) California courts must begin tracking civil immigration arrests at their facilities under a new policy passed by the Judicial Council. Beginning May 1, courts will need to keep data, including the time and place of an arrest, the agency involved, and whether officers presented identification or a warrant.

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State courts to track immigration arrests under new Judicial Council policy

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