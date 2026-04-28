State courts to track immigration arrests under new Judicial Council policy

(Subscription required) California courts must begin tracking civil immigration arrests at their facilities under a new policy passed by the Judicial Council. Beginning May 1, courts will need to keep data, including the time and place of an arrest, the agency involved, and whether officers presented identification or a warrant.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.