FEMA Approves More Than $41.5 Million to Support Mitigation Projects in the Southeast

ATLANTA — FEMA announced more than $41.5 million in funding to Florida, Georgia and South Carolina for long-term projects that will make local communities more resilient to disasters.

This funding is part of the more than $137 million that FEMA announced for more than 50 projects nationwide. Under DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s leadership, FEMA is working diligently to address a backlog of funding requests. Even 69 days into the current lapse in appropriations, the longest ever in U.S history, DHS and FEMA are delivering resources to states across the country.

Here are some FEMA projects recently approved across the Southeast:

$10.5 million to Cape Coral, Florida to provide wind protection and backup power to the city hall building and to design a hurricane safe room for the emergency operations center.

$7.4 million to Charlotte County, Florida to design hurricane safe rooms and provide backup power to the county’s leachate waste plant and landfill.

$3 million to Fort Myers, Florida to install a generator at a fire station, provide backup power at the South Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant and for the design and engineering phase of a plan to reduce downtown flooding.

$1.4 million to the state of Georgia for 12 generators in Baldwin and Muscogee counties.

$664,470 to South Carolina’s Marco Rural Water Company to relocate existing water lines.

These awards are from FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which empowers states, local governments, tribal nations and territories to complete activities and projects that prevent, eliminate, or reduce disaster-related damage.

FEMA will provide the funding to the states to disburse to local governments.

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