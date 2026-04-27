Disaster Assistance Center Will Open in King County

CAMP MURRAY, Wash. – A Disaster Assistance Center will open Tuesday, April 28, in King County to help Washington residents affected by the December storms and flooding. Specialists will assist survivors with FEMA applications and other disaster assistance.

Center location:

KING COUNTY

King County Elections

919 SW Grady Way

Renton, WA 98057

Schedule: Tuesday – Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Saturday - Monday

The center can help people with FEMA applications and U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loans and can address questions about federal and state assistance. The center will be accessible to those with limited mobility and will have capability to interact with those who are deaf or hard of hearing and those who speak a language other than English.

FEMA assistance can help pay for temporary housing, displacement, home repair costs, personal property loss and other disaster-caused expenses. Even if someone has applied with the state, they must also apply with FEMA to receive assistance.

Those in the following areas who experienced disaster-related damage may be eligible for assistance from FEMA: Chelan, Grays Harbor, King, Lewis, Pacific, Pierce, Skagit, Snohomish, Thurston, and Whatcom counties - including the Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation, Lummi Nation, Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, Nisqually Indian Tribe, Nooksack Indian Tribe, Puyallup Tribe, Quinault Indian Nation, Samish Indian Nation, Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe, Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe, Snoqualmie Indian Tribe, Squaxin Island Tribe, Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians, Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, Tulalip Tribes, and the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe.

Apply for FEMA assistance in one of three ways:

Deadline is June 10, 2026.

Anyone using video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering low-interest disaster loans to Washington businesses, private nonprofit (PNP) organizations, homeowners and renters. To apply online, visit sba.gov/disaster. For more information, call 800-659-2955. Those who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability may dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

###

Follow FEMA Region 10 on X and LinkedIn for the latest updates and visit FEMA.gov for more information.

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.