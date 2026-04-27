House Resolution 482 Printer's Number 3256

PENNSYLVANIA, April 27 - Sponsors GILLEN, SOLOMON, CONKLIN, HAMM, HOHENSTEIN, KRUPA, KHAN, COOK, RAPP, KUZMA, GUENST, STAATS, SHAFFER, RIVERA, VENKAT, MEHAFFIE, SAPPEY, PUGH, MALAGARI, NEILSON, MOUL, GALLAGHER, BOROWSKI, BENNINGHOFF, WHITE, PASHINSKI

Short Title A Concurrent Resolution recognizing July 4, 2026, as "Independence Day" in Pennsylvania and honoring the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Memo Subject Designating July 4, 2026 as Independence Day in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States of America

Generated 04/27/2026 07:28 PM

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