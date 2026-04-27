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House Resolution 483 Printer's Number 3221

PENNSYLVANIA, April 27 - Sponsors

MUNROE, HARKINS, VENKAT, DOUGHERTY, PIELLI, GUENST, RIVERA, BURGOS, VITALI, M. MACKENZIE, HILL-EVANS, McNEILL, SAPPEY, BRENNAN, CONKLIN, MARCELL, MALAGARI, PASHINSKI, D. WILLIAMS, STEELE, SANCHEZ, HADDOCK, CIRESI, FLEMING, NEILSON, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, DELLOSO, GILLEN

Short Title

A Resolution recognizing the week of May 10 through 16, 2026, as "National Police Week" and recognizing May 15, 2026, as "Peace Officers Memorial Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Recognizing the week of May 10 through 16, 2026, as "National Police Week" and recognizing May 15, 2026, as "Peace Officers Memorial Day" in Pennsylvania.

Generated 04/27/2026 07:28 PM

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House Resolution 483 Printer's Number 3221

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