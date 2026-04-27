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House Resolution 301 Printer's Number 2260

PENNSYLVANIA, April 27 - Sponsors

GREEN, KHAN, GIRAL, WAXMAN, HILL-EVANS, MADDEN, FREEMAN, MAYES, SANCHEZ, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, D. WILLIAMS, BELLMON, BOYD, SMITH-WADE-EL, PARKER, FLEMING

Short Title

A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study that examines the effects of the racial wealth disparity on Black residents in this Commonwealth and provide policy recommendations on how to best reduce or eliminate the racial wealth disparity in this Commonwealth.

Memo Subject

Addressing Wealth Disparities

Generated 04/27/2026 07:26 PM

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House Resolution 301 Printer's Number 2260

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