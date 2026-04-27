Senate Bill 507 Printer's Number 1158

PENNSYLVANIA, April 27 - Voting meeting on HB 1251, HB 1961, HB 1980, SB 507 and any other business that may come before the committee. Voting meeting on HB 1251, HB 1961, HB 1980, SB 507 and any other business that may come before the committee. (to consider Senate Bills No. 507, 955 and 1040; and House Bills No. 18, 414 and 646) (to consider Senate Bills No. 507, 955 and 1040; and House Bills No. 18, 414 and 646)

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