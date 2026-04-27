House Bill 41 Printer's Number 0020

PENNSYLVANIA, April 27 - Sponsors CONKLIN, SANCHEZ, HILL-EVANS, WARNER, HARKINS, GREEN, MULLINS, WATRO, ROAE, MALAGARI, MUNROE, BOROWSKI, O'MARA, GILLEN, ANDERSON, DONAHUE, WALSH

Short Title An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in interscholastic athletics accountability, providing for playoffs and championships.

Memo Subject Playoff Reform for the PIAA

Generated 04/27/2026 07:26 PM

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