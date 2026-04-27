House Bill 41 Printer's Number 0020
PENNSYLVANIA, April 27 - Sponsors
CONKLIN, SANCHEZ, HILL-EVANS, WARNER, HARKINS, GREEN, MULLINS, WATRO, ROAE, MALAGARI, MUNROE, BOROWSKI, O'MARA, GILLEN, ANDERSON, DONAHUE, WALSH
Short Title
An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in interscholastic athletics accountability, providing for playoffs and championships.
Memo Subject
Playoff Reform for the PIAA
Generated 04/27/2026 07:26 PM
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