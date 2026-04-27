House Resolution 467 Printer's Number 3134

PENNSYLVANIA, April 27 - Sponsors HILL-EVANS, RIGBY, GUZMAN, VENKAT, HARKINS, HOHENSTEIN, HOWARD, NEILSON, GREINER, CONKLIN, PICKETT, MERSKI, McNEILL, HAMM, CAUSER, SANCHEZ, BURGOS, GUENST, MAYES, BOROWSKI, DOUGHERTY, GOUGHNOUR, FREEMAN, MADDEN, PASHINSKI, RIVERA, MENTZER, COOPER, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, GALLAGHER, BOYD, FLEMING, DEASY

Short Title A Resolution designating the week of May 17 through 23, 2026, as "Emergency Medical Services Week" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Designating the week of May 17-23, 2026, as "Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week" in Pennsylvania

Generated 04/27/2026 07:26 PM

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