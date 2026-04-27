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House Bill 830 Printer's Number 3063

PENNSYLVANIA, April 27 - Sponsors

O'MARA, BURGOS, FIEDLER, GIRAL, M. MACKENZIE, KENYATTA, McNEILL, ABNEY, SANCHEZ, HOWARD, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, HADDOCK, SCHLOSSBERG, MALAGARI, FREEMAN, HILL-EVANS, FLEMING, OTTEN, CERRATO, GREEN, MAYES, WAXMAN, RADER, HANBIDGE, PIELLI, SHUSTERMAN, DONAHUE, MERSKI, STEELE

Short Title

An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in student supports, further providing for policy relating to bullying.

Memo Subject

Parental Notification of Bullying in Schools

Generated 04/27/2026 07:26 PM

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House Bill 830 Printer's Number 3063

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