Tech Firm Brings Behavior-Based Connection Intelligence App to Consumers

GoDNA: A "Connection Intelligence" App Powered by DNA Behavior

DNA Behavior, a provider of enterprise behavioral solutions, has launched the GoDNA app to help people build stronger human connections with behavioral insight.

GoDNA is in a class of its own, built on 25 years of scientific research into human behavior—that’s something you can’t get from ChatGPT or any other LLM.” — Hugh Massie, Chairman and Founder, DNA Behavior

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DNA Behavior announced the launch of GoDNA , a new consumer-facing app powered by its award-winning behavioral intelligence platform. Previously available only to large organizations, the company’s behavioral insights are now accessible to individual professionals—enabling salespeople, financial advisors, and others to better understand how people think, decide, and communicate before they meet.Enterprise-Grade Intelligence for Everyday ProfessionalsThe GoDNA launch extends DNA Behavior’s enterprise technology, trusted by Fortune 500 companies for over two decades, into a consumer experience. The new app showcases the platform’s AI-driven Digital Scan , allowing for frictionless behavioral profiling to accelerate engagement.Without a corporate subscription, users are now able to:• Identify their own behavioral style• Get instant behavioral insights for clients, prospects, etc.• Compare their behavioral style with digitally scanned contacts• Receive real-time guidance to improve communication and connectionGoDNA doesn’t replace the DNA Behavior web app. It complements it as a personal tool alongside the broader, business-focused capabilities of the parent platform.Behavioral Science Enhanced by AIGoDNA represents an inventive pairing of behavioral science with AI to help people understand how they naturally make decisions and communicate, and how that shapes their interactions with others.This “connection intelligence” is based on the analysis of over 3.5 million participant profiles using DNA Behavior’s proprietary behavioral data engine. The system identifies consistent patterns in how people work, communicate, relate, and make financial decisions. GoDNA seamlessly translates these insights into practical guidance for connecting with clients, prospects, colleagues, or any other contacts.The web-based version of GoDNA is available now, with a mobile release planned for major app stores this summer.Key Features• 17-Question Discovery: Identifies a user’s behavioral style and natural strengths with 89% accuracy• Downloadable Reports: Natural Talents and Financial Behavior reports that complement an on-screen overview• Digital Scan: Uses name, title, and company to predict a contact’s behavioral style without a questionnaire• Style Match: Shows compatibility and connection guidance for each contact• Gene AI: An AI assistant providing personalized behavioral communication adviceAbout DNA BehaviorDNA Behavior has pioneered behavioral intelligence solutions for over 25 years, helping organizations better understand employees and clients. Through data-driven insights and advanced technology, the company is shaping the future of behavioral finance, leadership, and workplace performance.Its flagship innovation, Digital Scan, delivers instant behavioral insights without traditional questionnaires, transforming how organizations access and apply behavioral data. This groundbreaking technology is now available to consumers through the GoDNA app.Learn more at GoDNA.ai

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