Tech Firm Brings Behavior-Based Connection Intelligence App to Consumers
DNA Behavior, a provider of enterprise behavioral solutions, has launched the GoDNA app to help people build stronger human connections with behavioral insight.
Enterprise-Grade Intelligence for Everyday Professionals
The GoDNA launch extends DNA Behavior’s enterprise technology, trusted by Fortune 500 companies for over two decades, into a consumer experience. The new app showcases the platform’s AI-driven Digital Scan, allowing for frictionless behavioral profiling to accelerate engagement.
Without a corporate subscription, users are now able to:
• Identify their own behavioral style
• Get instant behavioral insights for clients, prospects, etc.
• Compare their behavioral style with digitally scanned contacts
• Receive real-time guidance to improve communication and connection
GoDNA doesn’t replace the DNA Behavior web app. It complements it as a personal tool alongside the broader, business-focused capabilities of the parent platform.
Behavioral Science Enhanced by AI
GoDNA represents an inventive pairing of behavioral science with AI to help people understand how they naturally make decisions and communicate, and how that shapes their interactions with others.
This “connection intelligence” is based on the analysis of over 3.5 million participant profiles using DNA Behavior’s proprietary behavioral data engine. The system identifies consistent patterns in how people work, communicate, relate, and make financial decisions. GoDNA seamlessly translates these insights into practical guidance for connecting with clients, prospects, colleagues, or any other contacts.
The web-based version of GoDNA is available now, with a mobile release planned for major app stores this summer.
Key Features
• 17-Question Discovery: Identifies a user’s behavioral style and natural strengths with 89% accuracy
• Downloadable Reports: Natural Talents and Financial Behavior reports that complement an on-screen overview
• Digital Scan: Uses name, title, and company to predict a contact’s behavioral style without a questionnaire
• Style Match: Shows compatibility and connection guidance for each contact
• Gene AI: An AI assistant providing personalized behavioral communication advice
About DNA Behavior
DNA Behavior has pioneered behavioral intelligence solutions for over 25 years, helping organizations better understand employees and clients. Through data-driven insights and advanced technology, the company is shaping the future of behavioral finance, leadership, and workplace performance.
Its flagship innovation, Digital Scan, delivers instant behavioral insights without traditional questionnaires, transforming how organizations access and apply behavioral data. This groundbreaking technology is now available to consumers through the GoDNA app.
Learn more at GoDNA.ai.
Faith Fisher
DNA Behavior Solutions, LLC
+1 866-791-8992
email us here
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