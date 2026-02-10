Behavioral Tech Pioneer Inducted Into Titan 100 Hall of Fame

Hugh Massie, Chairman and Founder of DNA Behavior, Inducted Into the Georgia Titan 100 Hall of Fame

The founder of DNA Behavior, a visionary in behavioral analytics, is honored with a prestigious leadership award.

Human understanding is the secret ingredient to organizational success.” — Hugh Massie, Chairman and Founder, DNA Behavior

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hugh Massie, chairman and founder of DNA Behavior, has been named a Georgia Titan 100 honoree for the third year in a row. His vision of a more self-aware world led to the creation of one of the most transformational business tools available. The company’s data-driven behavioral insights platform is used by businesses worldwide, and Massie continues to be in the spotlight for his outstanding leadership.In addition to being selected for the 2026 Georgia Titan 100, Massie has also been chosen for inclusion in the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This distinguished honor is awarded to only ten Titan 100 honorees each year.The Titan 100 ProgramThe Titan 100 program recognizes Georgia’s top 100 CEOs and C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry, using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. They are a diverse group of trailblazers who drive growth, inspire innovation, and create a lasting impact in their communities.The Titan 100 Hall of FameTitan award recipients are allowed to make the Titan 100 list for up to three years, with each year getting progressively more difficult. To make it to the Hall of Fame, they must complete on-camera interviews and answer a series of questions without preparation in front of a live judging committee. The Titan 100 Hall of Famers are in a class of elite executives who have consistently demonstrated the characteristics of a Titan and are truly pillars of the community.Annual Awards CeremonyThis year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on May 7th, 2026—an event unlike anything that exists in the Georgia business community.Hugh Massie’s Secret Ingredient to Organizational SuccessHugh Massie started DNA Behavior to uncover the hard-wired patterns of behavior that drive decisions. Today, the company’s innovative technology provides a roadmap for human connection, widely used to better understand employees and clients from financial services to corporate leadership.Massie relies on the behavioral insights generated by the company’s platform to identify and tap into the natural strengths of his own team. This facilitates precise role alignment and exceptional collaboration where everyone feels empowered and valued to contribute. It’s what he considers to be the secret to organizational success.About DNA BehaviorDNA Behavior has pioneered behavioral intelligence solutions for over two decades, helping businesses better understand their teams and clients. With data-driven insights and cutting-edge technology, the company continues to shape the future of behavioral finance, workplace culture, and leadership development.The Digital Scan, the company’s flagship technology, provides instant access to behavioral insights without the need for traditional questionnaires. This AI-driven tech revolutionizes how businesses access and utilize behavioral data to connect with people.

