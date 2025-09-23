Behavioral Economics Institute Launched in Atlanta

Alain Samson, PhD - Chief Behavioral Scientist, DNA Behavior

World authority on behavioral economics, Alain Samson, joins DNA Behavior in launching the Behavioral Economics Institute.

The BEI will transform behavioral science research into business impact for building a better world.” — Hugh Massie, Chairman and Founder, DNA Behavior

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alain Samson, PhD, has been announced as the new Chief Behavioral Scientist at DNA Behavior, a behavior and money insights company based in Atlanta, GA. He is recognized as a world authority on behavioral economics and is the founder of https://www.behavioraleconomics.com with a following of over 100,000 professionals.In an exclusive new partnership, Samson is now working with some of the brightest innovators in the field to build on his research through the launching of the Behavioral Economics Institute (BEI).Behavioral Economics InstituteThe BEI is uniquely positioned as a hub for applied behavioral economics with global collaborative membership. It’s not just another think tank, but rather a place where behavioral intelligence is utilized to build impactful tools for the real world. So, while it will have a non-profit research arm, the alignment with DNA Behavior means that the output will include technology implementation and consulting that directly benefit:• Policymakers• Corporate Leadership• Academics• Thought LeadersBy understanding the behavioral and personality traits relevant to financial decisions, leaders will have the tools they need to shape the behavioral future of organizations, employees, customers, and investors. Highly accurate psychometric profiling and customized behavioral economic reports can help enhance the customer experience, employee experience, innovation, and talent development, as well as Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards at scale.Alain Samson, Renowned Applied Behavioral ScientistAlain Samson has a PhD in social psychology and is well-known for the Behavioral Economics Guide , which has averaged about 50,000 downloads per annual edition since 2014. He is a founding member of the Global Association of Applied Behavioural Scientists (GAABS) and has authored numerous articles for academic journals in the fields of management, consumer behavior, and economic psychology. Some of his writings can also be found on the popular "Psychology Today" behavioral science blog, "Consumed."Samson is not just an academic. He is a behavioral scientist who specializes in behavioral tools, research, and analytics that can be used to achieve business objectives and drive strategic outcomes. He has done extensive work on elements of product development such as psychometric validation, scoring, reporting, and documentation. He is a valuable addition to the DNA Behavior team and the leadership of the BEI.About DNA BehaviorDNA Behavior has pioneered behavioral intelligence solutions for over two decades, helping businesses better understand their teams and clients. With data-driven insights and cutting-edge technology, the company continues to shape the future of behavioral finance, workplace culture, and leadership development. Digital Scan , the company’s flagship technology, provides instant access to behavioral insights without the need for traditional questionnaires. This latest development revolutionizes how businesses access and utilize behavioral data to connect with people.Join the BEILearn how you can join the Behavioral Economics Institute, a fast-growing international community of over 100,000 leaders, academics, and innovators!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.