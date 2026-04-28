Orbia Wins Two International Awards

OF&EM Team Leader-System Chemistry, Dr. Ira Saxena (left), accepts award from presenter, ASHRAE Society President, William “Bill” McQuade (right) at the UK 5th Annual HVAC&R Exhibition and Technology Awards event. Orbia F&EM Global Business Development Manager, Andrew “Andy” Jones (center) receives the Innovation Award from presenters at the Chemicals Northwest Awards event.

Double award win for low GWP refrigerant, Klea® Edge™ 485A, reinforces advancement in sustainable cooling innovation

Orbia Advance Corporation S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA:ORBIA*)

These recognitions reinforce the role of Klea Edge 485A in enabling the HVAC&R industry’s transition toward lower-carbon technologies.” — Orbia F&EM Refrigerants Market Management Director, Mike Mukai

BOSTON , MA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orbia Advance Corporation S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*), Fluor & Energy Materials recently swept up a series of international award wins in recognition of the company’s new low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerant, KleaEdge™ 485A, as a leading innovation in next-generation heating and cooling technologies. Orbia F&EM , a business unit of Orbia, was named Innovation Award winner at the Chemicals Northwest Awards , held in the UK’s largest chemical-producing region, and was praised for advancing low-GWP refrigerant technology and supporting the transition to more sustainable HVAC&R solutions across commercial and residential applications.The award acknowledged a customer case study in which Klea Edge 485A delivered a 20% energy-efficiency improvement when used to retrofit a CO2-based commercial refrigeration system, generating approximately $95,000 in cost savings, in addition to reduced system strain and improved operational reliability. As a refrigerant blend, Klea Edge 485A is broadly environmentally compliant, with none of the blend’s components being PFAS, aka a “forever” chemical.Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials’ Klea Edge 485A was also the primary source of industry recognition at the ASHRAE UK 5th HVAC&R Exhibition and Technology Awards, held late last March at Loughborough University. At this event, Orbia’s building and infrastructure business, Wavin , was recognized for its application of Orbia F&EM’s Klea Edge 485A as a low-temperature refrigerant solution for commercial and residential heat pumps, which supported improved system efficiency and enabled the transition toward lower-GWP alternatives in heating applications.Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials Refrigerants Market Management Director, Mike Mukai, said, “These recognitions reinforce the role of Klea Edge 485A in enabling the HVAC&R industry’s transition toward lower-carbon technologies. Our focus is on delivering low-GWP refrigerants that combine performance with environmental responsibility, supporting customers as they decarbonise heating and cooling systems at scale. We remain committed to supporting the global transition to sustainable cooling and heating technologies through continued innovation and collaboration.”For more information about Orbia Fluor and Energy Materials, please visit orbia-fem.com.

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