ORBIA FLUOR & ENERGY MATERIALS SPONSORS SAE INTERNATIONAL WEBINAR

The webinar covers R-444A performance versus R-1234yf as a direct replacement for EV vehicles with either a hybrid or heat pump system.

Orbia Advance Corporation S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA:ORBIA*)

OEM testing confirms that 444A is a viable alternative to1234yf that offers many advantages for hybrid or EV heat pump systems...” — Adam Kimmel, OF&EM Senior Manager, Business Development

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orbia Advance Corporation S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) Fluor & Energy Materials announces a new SAE International webinar that will compare the performance of Orbia’s next generation low GWP refrigerant, R-444A in comparison to R-1234yf. Presented by moderator Amanda Hosey, Editor, SAE Media Group and Adam Kimmel, Orbia F&EM Senior Manager, Business Development, the 60-minute webinar will cover the results of vehicle tests comparing R-444A to R-1234yf in vehicles that have either a hybrid or battery EV heat pump system.Scheduled for Wednesday, December 3 at 1:00 EST, Kimmel will address in this webinar 444A essentials like GWP and flammability levels, refrigerant decomposition to TFA, thermal management performance and efficiencies, LCCP modeling results for lifecycle carbon impact, and composition stability based on recent testing. An audience Q&A session will immediately follow the technical presentation.Kimmel says, “As the EPA phases down 134a, OEMs are looking for alternative refrigerants to 1234yf for EVs that have mild flammability, superior heating performance, a low carbon footprint, and use existing system architectures. OEM testing confirms that 444A is a viable alternative to1234yf that offers many advantages for hybrid or EV heat pump systems, especially as it relates to significantly reduced TFA formation, enhanced driving range or fuel economy, and same-or-better life cycle carbon impact. For example, third party testing demonstrates that 444A can potentially provide an extended EV driving range and offers near-zero TFA emissions to the atmosphere.”To register for the free webinar, visit this SAE Tech Brief page Adam Kimmel has worked in the fluorinated refrigerants space for nearly five years as an R&D and business development leader. He has more than 20 years of experience in product marketing, business development, research, and new product development in chemical and mechanical engineering.For more information about Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials (OF&EM), one of six Orbia business groups, visit www.orbia.com , or email fem@orbia.com. For more details about the free webinar, visit here.About Orbia Fluor & Energy MaterialsOrbia’s Fluor & Energy Materials is a global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of fluoroproducts that play a fundamental role in enhancing everyday lives and shortening the path to a sustainable, circular economy. Backed by over 35 years of experience, Orbia’s products are used in a vast range of applications including electric vehicles and energy storage, urban and rural infrastructure, indoor climate management, food and medicine refrigeration and even in treating respiratory conditions through the development of healthy and innovative low-GWP propellants for metered dose inhalers. Orbia has 1,600 employees and 13 manufacturing facilities worldwide, serving 60 countries through a global sales and distribution network.About OrbiaOrbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) is a company driven by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. Orbia operates in the Polymer Solutions (Vestolit and Alphagary), Building & Infrastructure (Wavin), Precision Agriculture (Netafim), Connectivity Solutions (Dura-Line), and Fluor & Energy Materials sectors. The five Orbia business groups have a collective focus on ensuring food and water security, expanding information access and connectivity and advancing decarbonization and energy transition with basic and advanced materials, specialty products and innovative solutions. Orbia has a global team of over 24,000 employees, commercial activities in more than 100 countries and operations in over 50, with global headquarters in Boston, Mexico City, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv. The company generated $8.2 billion in revenue in 2023. To learn more, visit: orbia.com

