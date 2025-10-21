Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials Welcomes Refrigerant Applications Director - Dr. Samuel F. Yana Motta

Dr. Samuel F. Yana Motta, Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials Global Applications Director, Refrigerants

Orbia Advance Corporation S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV:BMV: ORBIA)

He has a proven track record in developing strategic technology roadmaps, mentoring teams, and driving innovation for HFOs and their mixtures, which makes him a perfect fit for this position.” — Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials Shawn Shorrock, Vice President, Refrigerants

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orbia Advance Corporation S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) Fluor & Energy Materials is pleased to announce Dr. Samuel F. Yana Motta has joined as the company’s global refrigerant applications director. Dr. Yana Motta has an esteemed career of 30 plus years in the refrigerant industry. He served in various senior leadership positions at Honeywell for 20 years, first as global director of applications and then as research fellow for the refrigerants business. Most recently, he served as a distinguished R&D scientist/engineer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory . Before his employment at Honeywell, he worked for five years at Pontifícia Universidad Católica do Rio de Janeiro and was a postdoctoral researcher at the National Institute of Standards and Technology in Gaithersburg, Maryland.Dr. Yana Motta is recognized for contributing to the development of industry-leading low global-warming potential (GWP) refrigerants including R-1234yf and R-1234ze, and blends using HFO’s such as R-448A. Often a speaker at major international conferences and the author of several scientific articles, research reports, and patents, he is a member of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) Refrigeration, Air-Conditioning and Heat Pumps Technical Options Committee, an ASHRAE Fellow (2025) and former chair of two important ASHRAE technical committees – TC1.3 (heat transfer and fluid flow) and TC 3.1 (refrigerants and secondary fluids).As Orbia’s global refrigerants applications director, he will be responsible for aligning product development with the prospective needs of the automotive & stationary markets to ensure Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials continues to be the global leader in high performing, climate friendly, low GWP refrigerant technologies. Dr. Yana Motta will also set the vision for Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials new application laboratory in Houston, TX.Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials Shawn Shorrock, Vice President, Refrigerants, says, “Samuel is respected on so many different levels for his research prowess, communication skills, and bright mind. He has a proven track record in developing strategic technology roadmaps, mentoring teams, and driving innovation for HFOs and their mixtures, which makes him a perfect fit for this position. We look forward to his contributions in the advancement of market-driven sustainable refrigerant solutions.”For more information about Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials, visit. orbia-fem.com About Orbia Fluor & Energy MaterialsOrbia’s Fluor & Energy Materials is a global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of fluoroproducts that play a fundamental role in enhancing everyday lives and shortening the path to a sustainable, circular economy. Backed by over 35 years of experience, Orbia’s products are used in a vast range of applications including electric vehicles and energy storage, urban and rural infrastructure, indoor climate management, food and medicine refrigeration and even in treating respiratory conditions through the development of healthy and innovative low-GWP propellants for metered dose inhalers. Orbia has 1,600 employees and 13 manufacturing facilities worldwide, serving 60 countries through a global sales and distribution network.About OrbiaOrbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) is a company driven by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. Orbia operates in the Polymer Solutions (Vestolit and Alphagary), Building & Infrastructure (Wavin), Precision Agriculture (Netafim), Connectivity Solutions (Dura-Line)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.