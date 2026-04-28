Accelecom and PrimaryPlus Extend Partnership

The network and customer experience Accelecom has provided has been transformational. It has enabled our organization to provide valuable care for the uninsured and underinsured population of Kentucky” — Kerry Kelley, Chief Information Officer at PrimaryPlus

SANDY SPRINGS, GA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelecom , a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions , today announced that PrimaryPlus , a FQHC (Federally Qualified Health Center), has extended its partnership with the company. PrimaryPlus is a marquee healthcare provider with locations across Eastern Kentucky. The expanded partnership includes upgrading bandwidth into select PrimaryPlus sites.This partnership was first established in 2023. That year, PrimaryPlus selected Accelecom as its single-source solution provider to serve its diverse locations with secure, scalable, and hyper-reliable network connectivity.Kerry Kelley, Chief Information Officer at PrimaryPlus, shared, “The network and customer experience Accelecom has provided has been transformational. It has enabled our organization to provide valuable care for the uninsured and under-insured population of Kentucky."Brad Kilbey, Chief Executive Office at Accelecom said, "We take tremendous pride in the missions that we support, to include empowering healthcare providers with cutting-edge technology. Together, we are ensuring the communities they serve receive the best possible care, enabled by reliable and high-performance fiber solutions."This collaboration marks a significant step forward in solving the digital divide and equipping Eastern Kentucky with improved health outcomes.About AccelecomAccelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, delivering high-speed network, internet, and voice solutions to wholesale, public sector, and business customers across the region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies & and enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow Accelecom on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

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