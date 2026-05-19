Accelecom Completes Major Network Upgrade Across Northwest Georgia's Most Critical Industrial Corridor

Northwest Georgia is no longer a regional story — it is a national economic story. From the Flooring Capital of the World to hyperscale AI data centers to the next generation of EV manufacturing” — Brad Kilbey, CEO of Accelecom

SANDY SPRINGS, GA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelecom , Georgia's largest middle-mile network operator, today announced the completion of a major network upgrade across Northwest Georgia — delivering 100G and 400G carrier-grade fiber capacity along one of the Southeast's most economically dynamic industrial corridors, stretching from metro Atlanta north to Chattanooga, Tennessee.The upgrade serves wholesale partners and enterprise customers in Chattanooga, Dalton, Rome, Cartersville, Calhoun, and Gainesville — a corridor that has undergone dramatic economic transformation in recent years. The region's legacy as the world's floorcovering capital has been joined by hyperscale AI data centers, EV battery manufacturing, clean energy, and advanced manufacturing, making it a national economic story as much as a regional one. The Appalachian Regional Port in Murray County — with its direct rail link to the Port of Savannah — anchors the region's logistics competitiveness and has fueled a wave of warehousing and distribution investment along the I-75 corridor."Northwest Georgia is no longer a regional story — it is a national economic story. From the Flooring Capital of the World to hyperscale AI data centers to the next generation of EV manufacturing, the industries shaping America's future are planting their flags along this corridor. Accelecom's network upgrade ensures that when those businesses need carrier-grade, scalable connectivity to compete globally, the infrastructure is already there waiting for them," said Brad Kilbey, Chief Executive Officer, Accelecom.With scalable 100G and 400G wavelength services now available across the corridor, Accelecom's network is built to meet the full range of demands — from data center interconnection and manufacturing automation to cloud deployments and mission-critical managed services.About the Northwest Georgia Corridor:Spanning 15 counties between metro Atlanta and Chattanooga along the I-75 corridor, Northwest Georgia is home to some of the Southeast's largest and fastest-growing industrial investments. The region combines a deep manufacturing workforce, world-class logistics infrastructure via the Appalachian Regional Port, and a pro-business environment that has attracted billions in domestic and foreign direct investment across floor covering, clean energy, electric vehicles, advanced manufacturing, and hyperscale computing.About AccelecomAccelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, delivering high-speed network, internet, managed services, and voice solutions to wholesale, public sector, and business customers across the region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies & and enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow Accelecom on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

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