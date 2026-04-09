Southern Coil Solutions Launches New Rail-Served Facility, SCS-02, at Kentucky Transpark

Our investment in SCS-02 is about giving our customers more options, more efficiency, and more control over their supply chains” — Mark Loik, CEO, Southern Coil Solutions

BOWLING GREEN, KY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern Coil Solutions today announced that its newest facility, SCS-02, is officially online and fully operational with direct rail service, making the company the first to receive rail access via the ITA (Bowling Green ITA) spur in the Kentucky Transpark in Bowling Green.Designed to support the metals, manufacturing, and industrial supply chains across North America, SCS-02 delivers up to 8,000 tons per day of handling capacity and offers multimode logistics solutions that seamlessly integrate rail and truck transportation. The facility is engineered to serve long-distance markets across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, enabling customers to streamline their supply chains and reduce total landed cost.With SCS-02, Southern Coil Solutions is expanding its mission of providing state-of-the-art coil handling, storage, and distribution services. The facility offers modern storage systems, quality-focused material handling, and optimized traffic flow to help customers move products more efficiently while improving reliability and visibility across their networks.By combining high-capacity rail with flexible truck operations, Southern Coil Solutions can now offer customers:• Rail access at the KY Transpark – first of its kind at the park, opening new routing and sourcing options• 8,000 t/day throughput capacity – supporting large-scale, high-volume steel and metal programs• North American reach – long-distance service across the USA, Canada, and Mexico• Multimode logistics – integrated rail/truck solutions tailored to customer needs• Cost-effective transportation – improved freight economics and network optimization• Advanced storage solutions – secure, efficient, and quality-driven coil storage• Simplified product movement – a single point of coordination from inbound to outbound“Our investment in SCS-02 is about giving our customers more options, more efficiency, and more control over their supply chains,” said Mark Loik, Chief Executive Officer of Southern Coil Solutions. “By bringing rail into the Kentucky Transpark, we’re unlocking new lanes and cost structures that weren’t previously available in this region. SCS-02 combines high-capacity rail service with best-in-class storage and handling, so our customers can move product farther, faster, and more simply—without sacrificing quality or visibility.”SCS-02 complements Southern Coil Solutions’ existing operations in Bowling Green, enhancing the company’s ability to support steel producers, service centers, manufacturers, and distributors with customized logistics and storage programs.About Southern Coil Solutions:Southern Coil Solutions, founded in 2023, is a leader in automated storage and transport services for the metals industry, serving automotive, food/beverage, and battery production sectors. Strategically located in an industrial hub for optimal transport access, their facilities feature cutting-edge automation and specialized machinery for efficient coil storage and handling. Committed to revolutionizing coil management in rail and trucking, they continually invest in technology and infrastructure, prioritizing safety, security, and efficiency. Catering to industries with strict standards, they provide safe and efficient storage solutions crucial to automotive, food packaging, and battery manufacturing. Learn more at www.southerncoilsolutions.com

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