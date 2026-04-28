BooXkeeping Launches RunwayX, a Free Bookkeeping Program for New Franchisees

Bookkeeping redefined

At a $2,000 value, the program offers three months of free bookkeeping and QuickBooks Online access so new franchisees can focus on growth from day one.

There is no small print to sign. At the bare minimum, franchisees will have a clean set of books for the first three months when they engage with BooXkeeping and RunwayX.” — Max Emma, co-founder and CEO of BooXkeeping

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BooXkeeping , the modern bookkeeping company known for delivering cloud-based financial services to over 100 franchise brands in the US, has launched RunwayX , a free bookkeeping support program designed to help new franchisees gain early visibility into their financial performance and build a strong operational foundation.The program, an estimated $2,000 value, includes professional bookkeeping setup, three months of monthly bookkeeping and three months of QuickBooks Online access at no cost. To support long-term self-sufficiency, the package also includes full QuickBooks Online training and certification, followed by a permanent 20% discount on the software subscription.The program is optional, with no long-term commitment or hidden costs. BooXkeeping structured the offer to provide franchisees with immediate support while allowing them to decide whether to continue beyond the initial three-month period.“There is no small print to sign,” said BooXkeeping CEO Max Emma. “At the bare minimum, franchisees will have a clean set of books for the first three months when they engage with BooXkeeping and RunwayX.”For many franchise owners, the earliest days of a new business are characterized by a massive influx of information and competing priorities. Emma notes that the primary goal for any new franchisee is to open the doors and secure that first client."A new franchisee of any brand can be overwhelmed," he said. "We figured if we can help them for the first three months, we can definitely bring value to these franchises.”The program also ties directly into BooXkeeping’s broader RunwayX initiative, which is built around helping owners reach positive cash flow sooner. With clearer visibility into their numbers from the start, franchisees can make decisions based on what is happening in the business now, rather than waiting until tax season to see where they stand.At the franchisor level, the upside is a little different. The more a system grows, the more important it becomes for every location to be tracked the same way. When FDD updates come around, having clean numbers in the same format across locations makes the process a lot easier."We’re helping franchisors create a smoother Item 19 and FDD update process,” Emma said. “When a system has a large number of units, inconsistent financial reporting can create significant challenges. Our goal is to give franchisors cleaner, more consistent data so they can approach that process with more confidence."The new program also protects the long-term value of any franchise. Clean, professional books tend to function as an underrated part of any future business resale or franchise due diligence process. If and when a franchisee chooses to sell their location down the line, having a clear financial history from the start simplifies the transition process while protecting the owner’s investment.As the franchise industry continues to evolve, BooXkeeping, the bookkeeping franchise that provides professional and structured bookkeeping services for small businesses, remains committed to providing the financial foundation that supports established operators and emerging brands alike.ABOUT BOOXKEEPINGBooXkeeping is a bookkeeping franchise that combines professional expertise with genuine human connection to provide cutting-edge bookkeeping services for small and medium-sized businesses, franchisees, franchisors, CPA firms, and more. Founded by Max and Elena Emma, two entrepreneurial immigrants with in-depth experience in finance and accounting, the brand’s journey spans over 20 years. Today, with 16 franchise locations across the country and one corporate location, BooXkeeping has emerged as a unique player in the bookkeeping industry, emphasizing a human-driven approach and personalized service. To learn more, visit https://www.booxkeepingfranchise.com/

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