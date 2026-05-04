BooXkeeping Lands Franchise Deals, Entrepreneur 500 Spot and RunwayX Launch in First Quarter of 2026

Bookkeeping redefined

From expanding into key markets like Houston to earning national recognition and rolling out new support programs, everything we’re doing is centered on making it easier for our franchisees to scale.” — Max Emma, Co-Founder and CEO of BooXkeeping

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BooXkeeping , a leading franchise network providing remote bookkeeping services, announced a strong first quarter of 2026, including a new franchise agreement signed in Houston, ranking on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500, and the launch of its franchise industry-wide free support program, RunwayX “We’re building momentum in a way that directly benefits our franchise owners,” said CEO Max Emma. “From expanding into key markets like Houston to earning national recognition and rolling out new support programs, everything we’re doing is centered on making it easier for our franchisees to launch, grow and scale with confidence.”On Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500, the world’s first and most comprehensive franchise ranking, BooXkeeping ranked No. 330 for its performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, operational and marketing support, and brand power.“This recognition reflects the strength of the BooXkeeping model,” Emma said. “We’ve spent years making sure our franchise owners can build a successful business for themselves.”BooXkeeping also announced RunwayX, its new bookkeeping support program designed to reduce the uncertainty new franchise owners can face in their first 90 days. The program has an estimated $2,000 value and includes professional bookkeeping setup, three months of monthly bookkeeping and three months of QuickBooks Online access at no cost. It also includes full QuickBooks Online training and certification, as well as a permanent 20% discount on the software subscription.RunwayX does not require a long-term commitment and comes with no hidden costs. Any franchisee of any brand can use the program for the first three months, get support during the early stage of ownership and then decide whether they want to continue.“A new franchisee is often overwhelmed,” Emma said. “We figured if we can help them through the first three months, we can definitely bring value to these franchises.”BooXkeeping will continue to introduce new strategies in 2026 to support franchise owners' growth and operations. It is also undergoing a full refresh to modernize its look and technology while staying true to its core principles.ABOUT BOOXKEEPINGBooXkeeping is a bookkeeping franchise that combines professional expertise with genuine human connection to provide cutting-edge bookkeeping services for small and medium-sized businesses, franchisees, franchisors, CPA firms and more. Founded by Max and Elena Emma, two entrepreneurial immigrants with in-depth experience in finance and accounting, the brand’s journey spans over 20 years. Today, with 16 franchise locations across the country and one corporate-owned location, BooXkeeping has emerged as a unique player in the bookkeeping industry, emphasizing a human-driven approach and personalized service. To learn more, visit https://www.booxkeepingfranchise.com/

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