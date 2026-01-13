BooXkeeping Ranked Among the Top Franchises in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® Ranking

Bookkeeping redefined Entrepreneur 500

The rapidly growing bookkeeping franchise was celebrated among top-performing industry concepts, recognized for its strength, stability and growth.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BooXkeeping , a leading franchise network providing remote bookkeeping services, announced it was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500, the world’s first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. In the Franchise 500, BooXkeeping ranked No. 330 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, operational and marketing support, and brand power.“We’ve spent years refining our systems with one goal in mind: helping our franchise owners build durable, profitable businesses,” said CEO Max Emma . “Earning recognition from Entrepreneur reflects the strength of our platform and the value we deliver across the network. We’re proud to be recognized as a standout brand in today’s franchise landscape.”In Entrepreneur’s continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company’s 47-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. Each franchise is thoroughly evaluated and given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. The 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500."For 47 years, the Franchise 500 has been the gold standard for identifying franchise excellence. This year's ranking proves that the best brands don't just survive changing markets; they thrive in them," said Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur magazine's editor in chief. "These 500 companies represent some of the most reliable pathways to business ownership in America, each one vetted through our rigorous analysis of what actually drives franchisee success."Looking ahead to 2026, BooXkeeping is introducing new strategies aimed at accelerating growth and enhancing outcomes for franchise owners. The company is also undertaking a full brand refresh that modernizes its look and technology while staying true to its core principles, with completion expected in early this year.“Starting in 2026, new franchisees will have the option to acquire existing BooXkeeping clients right away, giving them the ability to be cash-flow positive from the start,” Emma said. “That’s not something you see often in franchising, and it sets the stage for our next chapter of growth.”Throughout 2025, BooXkeeping made meaningful progress that helped reposition the brand for the future. With improved infrastructure and a clearer focus on franchisee success, the company heads into 2026 ready to sustain and expand that growth.To view BooXkeeping in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500 . Results can also be seen in the January/February 2026 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands.ABOUT BOOXKEEPINGBooXkeeping is a bookkeeping franchise that combines professional expertise with genuine human connection to provide cutting-edge bookkeeping services for small and medium-sized businesses, franchisees, franchisors, CPA firms, and more. Founded by Max and Elena Emma, two entrepreneurial immigrants with in-depth experience in finance and accounting, the brand’s journey spans over 20 years. Today, with 15 franchise locations across the country and one corporate location, BooXkeeping has emerged as a unique player in the bookkeeping industry, emphasizing a human-driven approach and personalized service. To learn more, visit https://www.booxkeepingfranchise.com/

