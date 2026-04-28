TraitWare Announces Partnership with Microsoft to Deliver Passwordless External MFA for Microsoft Entra ID

TraitWare - Entra ID

TraitWare enables phishing-resistant, passwordless authentication across Microsoft environments with External MFA integration

Partnering closely with Microsoft on the development and validation of External MFA has allowed us to deliver a truly modern authentication experience. ”
— Heath Spencer - CEO, TraitWare
RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraitWare© today announced the official availability of its Passwordless External Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) solution for Microsoft products, coinciding with the general availability (GA) of External MFA in Microsoft Entra ID. This milestone marks a significant advancement in providing organizations with flexible, secure, and passwordless authentication options across the full Microsoft ecosystem.

TraitWare’s External MFA delivers strong phishing-resistant authentication that eliminates passwords while strengthening identity security. Fully integrated with Microsoft Entra ID, the solution enables organizations to leverage third-party MFA while maintaining Microsoft’s robust Conditional Access and risk-based policy framework.

In close collaboration with Microsoft, TraitWare was among the first companies to validate Microsoft’s External MFA capability - previously known as External Authentication Methods (EAM). Throughout the preview phase, TraitWare worked alongside Microsoft engineers to test and refine the implementation, ensuring seamless functionality and enterprise readiness. The solution has also been successfully deployed and validated with TraitWare’s customers in real-world environments.

“Partnering closely with Microsoft on the development and validation of External MFA has allowed us to deliver a truly modern authentication experience,” said Heath Spencer, CEO of TraitWare. “Our passwordless approach not only improves security posture but also simplifies the user experience - giving organizations a clearer path to real Zero Trust security.”

Advancing Identity Security with External MFA

With the GA of External MFA in Microsoft Entra ID, organizations can now integrate trusted third-party authentication providers while continuing to rely on Microsoft as their central identity control plane. This capability is particularly valuable for organizations that:

- Require third-party MFA solutions to meet regulatory or business requirements
- Need to support complex scenarios such as mergers and acquisitions
- Seek to unify authentication experiences within a modern identity framework

Built on the OpenID Connect (OIDC) standard, External MFA ensures seamless interoperability without compromising security or policy enforcement.
Multi-factor authentication remains a foundational component of modern cybersecurity strategies. According to Microsoft, MFA can reduce the risk of account compromise by more than 99 percent. With TraitWare’s patented passwordless phishing-resistant solution, organizations can further enhance protection against phishing and credential-based attacks while improving usability.

About TraitWare

TraitWare is a leader in passwordless authentication, delivering secure, user-friendly solutions that eliminate passwords and dramatically reduce the risk of identity-based attacks. By leveraging advanced biometric and behavioral authentication technologies, TraitWare helps organizations modernize their security infrastructure and embrace a Zero Trust approach.

For more information about TraitWare Passwordless External MFA for Microsoft, visit:
https://traitware.com

For details on Microsoft’s External MFA announcement, visit:
https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/blog/microsoft-entra-blog/external-mfa-in-microsoft-entra-id-is-now-generally-available/4488926

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Elizabeth Perry
TraitWare
+1 775-710-3999
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TraitWare
+1 775-710-3999
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Reno, Nevada, 89511-1136
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About

About TraitWare TraitWare’s enterprise-class, patented, plug-and-play solution combines native Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and Single Sign-On (SSO), eliminating the need for usernames and passwords, while making life easier for users, increasing security for organizations, and reducing IT support costs. With TraitWare, Enterprises can manage all software authentications from a single console. Their award-winning authentication platform and mobile app offer NIST AAL2 level authentication assurance, full end-to-end deployment options for Enterprise (SAML, OpenID Connect, OAuth 2.0, SSH) & WordPress, and simple user login, without usernames & passwords. This eliminates associated vulnerabilities including phishing, theft, or misuse. For more information, visit www.traitware.com, call, or email contact@traitware.com.

http://www.traitware.com

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