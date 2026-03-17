Identity Is the Attack Surface: TraitWare Launches New Platform to Address Human and AI Identity Access and Governance.

New digital presence showcases how security leaders can eliminate credential-based attacks, adopt Phishing Resistant MFA - Passwordless identity security.

Passwords were never designed for the enterprise security challenges of today. As machine identities and AI systems become part of the enterprise workforce, identity security must evolve as well.” — Heath Spencer

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As identity becomes the primary attack surface in modern cybersecurity, organizations are increasingly shifting toward phishing-resistant authentication to stop credential-based attacks.Today, TraitWare , a pioneer in phishing-resistant passwordless authentication, announced the launch of its redesigned website at https://traitware.com , built to enable security leaders to navigate the transition to identity-first security.Cyber attackers are increasingly bypassing traditional network defenses by targeting user credentials and authentication workflows. According to the 2025 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report , stolen credentials remain one of the most common initial access methods in security breaches, while the human element plays a role in roughly 68% of breaches, often through phishing or credential theft.At the same time, the rapid adoption of cloud infrastructure, distributed workforces, machine identities, and AI-driven systems has dramatically expanded the enterprise identity attack surface.“Identity is now the control plane for enterprise security,” said Heath Spencer, CEO of TraitWare. “Attackers are no longer trying to break through the firewall. They’re logging in. With AI accelerating both the speed and sophistication of phishing and credential-based attacks, organizations must rethink how identity is secured across the enterprise.”Traditional authentication models rely on passwords and shared secrets, which remain vulnerable to phishing, credential theft, and MFA bypass techniques. As a result, many organizations are adopting phishing-resistant authentication models aligned with Zero Trust architectures and modern security frameworks.TraitWare’s platform eliminates passwords and shared secrets by binding authentication to trusted devices rather than credentials. This phishing-resistant, device-based approach continuously verifies identity while dramatically reducing the risk of credential theft, phishing attacks, and account takeover.The redesigned TraitWare platform experience reflects the company’s broader mission: enabling organizations to establish continuous trust for every identity across the enterprise — including employees, contractors, machines, and emerging AI agents.“Passwords were never designed for the enterprise security challenges of today,” Spencer added. “As machine identities and AI systems become part of the enterprise workforce, identity security must also evolve. Our focus is on helping organizations build a passwordless identity foundation that eliminates shared secrets and dramatically reduces identity risk.”The new TraitWare site also expands educational resources for security leaders evaluating modern authentication strategies, including:phishing-resistant MFA- passwordless authentication architecture- identity-first security strategies- approaches to securing both human and machine identitiesThese resources are designed to help organizations transition away from credential-based security models and toward identity architectures that eliminate shared secrets entirely.As identity becomes the central battleground in cybersecurity, enterprises are increasingly adopting passwordless, phishing-resistant authentication to strengthen their security posture while simplifying the user experience.Explore the new website and resources at: https://traitware.com About TraitWareTraitWare provides simplified phishing-resistant passwordless authentication that eliminates shared secrets and traditional MFA vulnerabilities. By binding authentication to trusted devices rather than credentials, TraitWare enables organizations to continuously verify human and machine identities across cloud, on-premise, and hybrid environments. The platform helps enterprises prevent phishing attacks, reduce credential theft, and establish a stronger identity security foundation for the modern workforce and emerging AI-driven systems.Learn more at https://traitware.com

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