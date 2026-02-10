TraitWare Delivers Passwordless SSO Access to KaseyaOne

TraitWare-Kaseya Integration TraitWare Logo

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TraitWare® Inc. , a pioneer in phishing-resistant passwordless multi-factor authentication (MFA) and secure single sign-on (SSO), today announced that it is listed as a supported SSO provider for KaseyaOne - making it easier than ever for organizations to deploy passwordless access across their IT operations.TraitWare integrates with KaseyaOne as a SAML Identity Provider (IdP) to enable secure SSO and optional automatic user provisioning. Users can authenticate using TraitWare’s passwordless MFA experience and securely access KaseyaOne without managing separate credentials. By eliminating passwords and reducing identity friction, the integration strengthens enterprise security while improving usability for IT teams and end users alike.- Managed Service Providers operate as privileged access hubs - making platforms like KaseyaOne high-value targets for attackers seeking to compromise multiple downstream customers through a single point of entry.- Recent industry data underscores the urgency:Third-party and supply-chain breaches now account for ~30% of all breaches, up from 15% the previous year, according to Verizon’s 2025 Data Breach Investigations Report .- Microsoft reports over 600 million identity attacks per day, with more than 99% of identity attacks targeting passwords, reinforcing that password-based access remains the weakest link in IT environments .- The FBI’s 2024 Internet Crime Report documented $16.6 billion in cybercrime losses, a 33% year-over-year increase, accelerating regulatory, insurance, and customer pressure on MSPs to harden access controls .- CISA continues to recommend enterprise-wide phishing-resistant MFA as a baseline control to prevent account takeover and lateral movement .For MSPs, a single compromised administrator account can cascade across hundreds or thousands of managed endpoints. Implementing passwordless, phishing-resistant SSO for platforms like KaseyaOne dramatically reduces that blast radius while simplifying access management at scale.The integration supports SAML 2.0 single sign-on and just-in-time user provisioning, allowing the system to automatically create user accounts at first login and eliminating the need for manual setup. Organizations can centrally manage authentication while minimizing administrative overhead. Once authenticated through TraitWare, users can seamlessly launch KaseyaOne - without additional usernames or passwords.Key Benefits of the TraitWare–KaseyaOne Integration Include:- Passwordless, Phishing-Resistant Authentication: Eliminates shared secrets - the primary attack vector in MSP and supply-chain breaches- Reduced Blast Radius for MSP Environments: Prevents single-credential compromise from impacting multiple managed customers- Streamlined Access to KaseyaOne: One secure login experience for technicians, without password sprawl- Centralized Identity Management: Simplifies access governance across distributed MSP teams- Optional Automatic User Provisioning: Accelerates onboarding and offboarding while reducing administrative risk“MSPs are not just service providers. They are an integral part of their customers’ security perimeter,” said Heath Spencer, CEO of TraitWare. “Securing access to platforms like KaseyaOne with phishing-resistant, passwordless authentication is no longer a nice-to-have feature. It’s essential for reducing risk, meeting compliance expectations, and protecting the trust MSPs have worked hard to earn. Being listed on the Kaseya website as an SSO provider reinforces our mission to eliminate passwords while delivering a fast, intuitive authentication experience for modern IT teams.”Organizations can find configuration guidance for integrating TraitWare with KaseyaOne directly on the Kaseya support site About TraitWareTraitWare provides passwordless MFA and SSO solutions that eliminate the need for shared credentials and protect organizations from phishing and credential-based attacks. By replacing passwords with strong, user-friendly authentication, TraitWare helps organizations improve security posture without sacrificing productivity.About KaseyaOneKaseyaOne is Kaseya’s central hub for accessing solutions across the Kaseya ecosystem. It provides IT professionals with a single point of entry to Kaseya modules, streamlining user access and bringing together key operational experiences - such as the support portal, billing and invoices, and subscription management - into one place. By reducing the need to navigate multiple systems and interfaces, KaseyaOne helps cut down vendor fatigue and saves time spent managing day-to-day operations across the Kaseya portfolio.

