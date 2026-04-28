Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Peterborough

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New Senior Helpers Location opened in Peterborough. Offering services that reduce hospitalization and support seniors aging in place.

PETERBOROUGH, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Helpers , the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior care services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Peterborough.The location, owned and operated by Lorraine Heath, officially began serving the community on April 20, 2026. She brings a uniquely accomplished background, with a 25-year career as a forensic scientist and leadership roles in government and law enforcement laboratories internationally. Lorraine’s expertise led her to testify in high-profile cases and even earn a feature on Forensic Files. Beyond the lab, she dedicated herself to the next generation by teaching university courses. After a pivot in her career, Lorraine successfully launched and operated a senior home care company in Southern California. Through Senior Helpers of Peterborough, they will provide a wide range of services to help people age comfortably and safely in their homes—from assistance with daily activities to specialized care for chronic conditions.“Senior Helpers has two unique features that drew me to them. Our research-based Life Profile assessment that appeals to my scientific background, and our specialized dementia care program, Senior Gems, that supports my passion for providing the best care to those challenged by dementia.” – Lorraine HeathSenior Helpers is known nationwide for its dependable, consistent, and affordable non-medical senior care services. The company’s highly trained and rigorously screened caregivers are dedicated to providing compassionate care while preserving the dignity and independence of their clients. Senior Helpers is also nationally recognized as a top workplace for caregivers.Lorraine’s transition into senior care was deeply influenced by personal experience, particularly her mother’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis. Her passion for advocacy, strengthened through her studies in human rights, inspired a mission-driven return to Canada to serve seniors in her community. With family at the center of her journey, Senior Helpers represents the culmination of both her professional expertise and personal calling.“Peterborough has a significantly higher proportion of residents over 65 than the Ontario average, yet there are still gaps in the services needed for them to age in place while maintaining a high quality of life. I want to fill that gap.” – Lorraine HeathSenior Helpers of Peterborough offers the exclusive LIFE Profile program—a data-driven assessment tool designed to reduce hospitalizations and support aging in place. Caregivers also receive training through the Senior Gemsprogram for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, developed in collaboration with dementia care expert Teepa Snow. Additional specialized programs are available for Parkinson’s care, transitional care, surgery assistance, and veteran care.“Lorraine is the ideal Senior Helpers franchisee,” says Peter Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Helpers. “Her passion for purposeful service makes her the perfect candidate for us. We’re excited to see their business thrive and more Peterborough residents benefit from the compassionate care Senior Helpers provides.”Senior Helpers of Peterborough is located at 320 Water St Unit 72, Peterborough, ON K9H 7N9, Canada.To contact the office, call (705) 304-2035 or visit https://www.seniorhelpers.ca/on/peterborough/ To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.seniorhelpersfranchise.com/ About Senior HelpersSenior Helpersis the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior services, offering specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s, as well as personal and companion care for those needing daily support. Founded in 2002 with the mission to help seniors age with dignity, the company has hundreds of franchised and company-owned locations that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. Senior Helpers is owned by Advocate Health, one of the nation’s largest health systems. Learn more at https://www.seniorhelpers.com

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