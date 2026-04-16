Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Coachella Valley

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New Senior Helpers Location opened in Coachella Valley. Offering services that reduce hospitalization and support seniors aging in place.

PALM DESERT, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Helpers , the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior care services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Coachella Valley.The location, operated by Christopher Jones, officially began serving the community on April 6, 2026. Christopher brings nearly two decades of leadership experience in senior living, having served as an Executive Director across multiple communities in Southern California, overseeing care teams, resident services, and the daily experiences of seniors and families. His extensive operational background provides a deep, firsthand understanding of what it takes to deliver exceptional, compassionate care. Through Senior Helpers of Coachella Valley, they will provide a wide range of services to help people age comfortably and safely in their homes—from assistance with daily activities to specialized care for chronic conditions.“I wanted the challenge of starting a new location in the Coachella Valley that would allow me to continue to do what I love, serving seniors and the community and building a team of caregivers and office staff that share this passion.” – Christopher JonesSenior Helpers is known nationwide for its dependable, consistent, and affordable non-medical senior care services. The company’s highly trained and rigorously screened caregivers are dedicated to providing compassionate care while preserving the dignity and independence of their clients. Senior Helpers is also nationally recognized as a top workplace for caregivers.Christopher is driven by a strong belief that every older adult deserves to live with dignity, comfort, and joy in the place they call home. A longtime Coachella Valley resident, he is proud to serve the community he shares with his husband and their two dogs, bringing both professional expertise and personal passion to his work. His commitment to service extends beyond his career, having previously served as President of the Rotary Club of Rancho Mirage, reflecting his dedication to supporting the community.“I chose home care because I believe that for many seniors, the most powerful thing we can offer is the ability to remain in the comfort of their own home – surrounded by their memories, their routines, and the people they love.” – Christopher JonesSenior Helpers of Coachella Valley offers the exclusive LIFE Profile program—a data-driven assessment tool designed to reduce hospitalizations and support aging in place. Caregivers also receive training through the Senior Gemsprogram for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, developed in collaboration with dementia care expert Teepa Snow. Additional specialized programs are available for Parkinson’s care, transitional care, surgery assistance, and veteran care.“Christopher is the ideal Senior Helpers franchisee,” says Peter Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Helpers. “His passion for community uplifting, makes him the perfect candidate for us. We’re excited to see their business thrive and more Coachella Valley residents benefit from the compassionate care Senior Helpers provides.”Senior Helpers of Coachella Valley is located at 74063 CA-111, Palm Desert, CA 92260.To contact the office, call (760) 610-6913 or visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/ca/coachella-valley/ To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.seniorhelpersfranchise.com/ About Senior HelpersSenior Helpersis the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior services, offering specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s, as well as personal and companion care for those needing daily support. Founded in 2002 with the mission to help seniors age with dignity, the company has hundreds of franchised and company-owned locations that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. Senior Helpers is owned by Advocate Health, one of the nation’s largest health systems. Learn more at https://www.seniorhelpers.com

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